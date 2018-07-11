Dorms to be converted to rehab clinic

× North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas speaks at a press conference announcing the MHAB Project, an organization that plans to open a multi-purpose rehabilitation campus in Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Officials from the local business, government, education, health and law enforcement sectors are teaming up on a new housing and lifeskills campus on the former U.S.Air Force Base.

Dubbed the “MHAB Project,” Clinton Community College plans to sell their off-campus dormitories and dining hall to MHAB LLC, a private organization lead by Northeast Group CEO Michael Carpenter, his family and former Plattsburgh City Police chiefs Herb Carpenter and Ken Parkinson.

That nearly 11-acre property, with enough capacity to hold 225 people, will be converted into a multi-purpose rehabilitation campus in the next six months.

“We’re going to turn this into a lifeskills campus for people that struggle with alcohol, substance abuse, mental illness, poverty, ALICE (asset limited, income constrained employed) members, any of the things that go around people not being able to get a leg up,” Carpenter told The Sun. “We think of literacy. Literacy volunteers are on board. We think of substance abuse and alcoholism treatment, we think of mental health counseling, we think of self-help group meetings.

“We think of transitional housing for somebody to save some money so they can ultimately get to that American dream where they can have an apartment or a house of their own. That’s effectively what the project is.”

Another part of the project, according to United Way of the Adirondack Region Executive Director John Bernardi, is aiding the region’s homeless population.

“Many people in this area believe we don’t have a homeless population,” Bernardi said. “But we do. This will help address that.”

As for the students displaced by the sale of the dorms, Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale said that the college is in talks with SUNY Plattsburgh and private agencies to work out a mutually-beneficial solution.

“We run these at a very serious loss,” DiPasquale said of the dorms.

From the over 200-person capacity, only 20 students have signed up to live there next semester, he said.

More details about the MHAB Project were expected to be revealed on July 10, after this edition went to print.

OFFICIALS TOUT POTENTIAL

The MHAB Project was hailed by a number of local officials at a press conference last week, including Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas and state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay).

Favro said that he has high hopes, and sees the project as a welcome departure from cyclical drug arrests and incarceration.

“(Between Favro, Parkinson and Carpenter) we’re talking eight decades of law enforcement,” Favro said. “We’ve all been involved with drug arrests, we’ve all been involved with mental health cases, we’ve all been involved with substance abuse of every type.

“We haven’t seen the positive results we’ve hoped for. We got up every morning, we went to work and we wanted the positive results. We haven’t seen that.

“It was Albert Einstein that said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over but expecting the same result. I think eight decades of arresting people and putting them in jail and hoping that they’ll get better on their own — I think Einstein might’ve pegged that one pretty well for us.”

The MHAB campus will allow for the sort of continued care and fresh environment that may give those in a bad spot a second chance and a new start, he said.

“We can now take these good people and make them productive members of our society again.”

Douglas said that in terms of economic development, a healthy workforce is vital.

“You can’t have a healthy economy without a healthy community, and you can’t have a healthy community without a healthy population,” he said, noting ongoing growth in the private sector. “We need to care about our population, not just breaking ground on new factories and how many new jobs are being put into the marketplace to fill. It all comes back around to that underlying health.”

Jones agreed.

“This is the issue of the day,” Jones said, referencing homelessness and other effects as a result of the opioid epidemic. “There’s no doubt about it.

“This (project) is transformative. This is progressive. This is going to be a model for people everywhere in the state and in this country.

“It’s not a handout. It’s not just another government freebie, another government program. We’ve got private business leaders involved, we’ve got government agencies, we’ve got the collection and collaborative effort we need and it’s going to succeed.”