Dot and Johnstock raises over $6,500 for Cindy’s

Mark Emanation plays with the Flynn Brothers, providing local entertainment for Dot and Johnstock. Photo by Chris South

STONY CREEK — The 9th annual Dot and Johnstock at the Stony Creek Inn raised over $6,500 for the Cindy’s Cancer Retreats and the Southern Adirondacks Musicians (SAM) Fund, June 17.

Stony Creek Inn owners Dot and John Bartell have been hosting the event to nine years after having been diagnosed with cancer themselves. They are also big supporters of local music and musicians at the Stony Creek Inn.

The proceeds of the benefit, raised by ticket sales, silent auctions, raffles, and other donations.

Dot Bartell said they had received over 200 donations for silent auction items, including vases of flowers, musical instruments, and various hand-made items. Local artist Debbie Kirkpatrick, hand-decorated a wooden door, which was raffled.

Bartell said the raffle for the over-sized Big Daddy camouflaged chair brought in about $550 alone, and was won by a local guy.

A silent auction of a wall full of pocketbooks yielded about $300, Bartell said. She said they have been auctioning the handbags for about three years after seeing a similar auction at the Glens Falls Hospital.

“We decided to do it and bought all these bags. We also got a donation of costume jewelry,” Bartell said. “Kathy Pitalli does a wonderful job with it.”

Bartell said the silent auctions alone raised about $3,000.

“We’re still waiting for the final amount, but we easily hit $6,500-plus,” she said.

Bartell said money would continue to come in for a while.

“John just walked over to the marketplace and a guy stopped him and said, ‘Hey, sorry I couldn’t make it,’ and it gave him a check for $100,” Bartell said, “so even afterward it’s still generating for a little bit.”

Bartell said people also carry around the good feeling of the event for a while.

Bartell said Saturday was a great day for the annual event, but it was also a good day for promoting cancer awareness, promoting good feelings, and developing camaraderie, which she said is what the Stony Creek Inn is all about.

“It’s about the here, and the now, and the day,” she said.