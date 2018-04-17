DOT commissioner touts state investment in budget briefing

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman listens to a state budget briefing by state Department of Transportation Commissioner Paul Karas on April 12 in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hammering out this year’s $168.3 billion spending plan was tricky because of a $4.4 billion deficit largely caused by federal shortfalls.

“This is probably the toughest budget we had to do because we’re battling a hostile federal government,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call with editorial boards earlier this month.

Now with the spending plan in the rearview, state officials are fanning across the state to brief local officials on its contents.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Paul Karas touched down in Plattsburgh last week.

As a workaround to the new federal cap on state and local tax deductions, employers will be given the option to shift to a payroll tax.

The budget also includes two new charitable contribution funds: one will support education, and the other for health care.

Taxpayers, he said, could make voluntary donations to these funds and receive a partial tax credit against their state and local taxes.

Karas also touted the state’s new sexual harassment policy, safeguards against election cyberattacks and a new law removing guns from those suspected of domestic abuse.

“That’s a national precedent,” Karas said. “Upon arraignment, the judge may take guns away.”

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Despite some of the flashier policy issues contained in the budget plan, the briefing largely focused on state efforts to prop up the heavily subsidized North Country economy, including $63 million for state-owned ski facilities Whiteface and Gore and $38 million for improvements to Plattsburgh International Airport (PIA), a funding package that constitutes the majority of the project’s $43 million price tag.

Such investments in upstate infrastructure are “unprecedented,” Karas said, but are also necessary because rural airports don’t have the means to generate additional revenue like those in the New York City metro area.

“That is unheard of across the state,” he said. “It just keeps those airports viable. Airports are all about economic development.”

While some of the $38 million has been flagged to provide enhancements on the passenger side like food service operations, most has been allocated to fund improvements along the flightline.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the upgrades are critical to drive visitation into the Adirondacks and bolster the emerging aerospace and transportation cluster.