Dot & Johnstock to benefit musicians, cancer patients

STONY CREEK — Cancer survivors Dot and John Bartell are hosting the 9th annual Dot & Johnstock this weekend to raise money for cancer victims, their families, and musicians dealing with medical bills and other hardships.

Begun as a way of raising funds to offset the cost of their own treatment, family and friends raised $20,000 to help the couple.

Since then, the Bartells have sponsored the annual event that benefits both the Cindy’s Cancer Retreats and the Southern Adirondack Musicians (SAM) Fund.

Dot & Johnstock will be held Saturday, June 17, from 1-5 p.m. at the Stony Creek Inn at 6 Roaring Branch Road in Stony Creek.

The event features food, music, raffles and over 100 silent auction items. Suggested donation is $20.

Dot Bartell and her husband John contracted cancer in 2008. Having had live music, and hosting a lot of benefits over the years, Bartell said people got together, brought food, auction items, and raised money for she and her husband.

In the process of being treated for her cancer, Bartell became acquainted with Cindy’s Retreats out of the Charles Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

The program is named for Cindy Ginsburg, who went to a similar retreat program in the Carolina mountains and thought one should be created in the Adirondacks. Bartell said there are now two women’s retreats each year held at the Silver Bay resort on Lake George. She said there are also retreats for men being held at a cancer center in Washington County.

Funds also help support Cindy’s Comfort Camp at Luzerne Lake for children who are dealing with someone in their family having cancer.

Bartell said half the money raised is shared with the Southern Adirondacks Musicians (SAM) Fund, which she said was started about 20 years ago. She said the fund started with the passing of a member of the Stony Creek Band who had a number of setbacks before he passed away.

Like a number of musicians, this person did not have insurance to cover medical bills, and the SAM fund was formed to help him out.

“The SAM fund is for musicians and their families who are going through hard times. It helps with healthcare costs, funeral expenses, whatever,” Bartell said.

Despite being a benefit to help with tragic circumstances, Bartell said the Dot & Johnstock is a huge celebration. She said there will be four hours of music, including music by musicians who have been helped by the fund. Participating acts include the Stony Creek Band, the Bluebillies, Johnny Cribbs, Mark Emanation, Soul Sky and many more.