Downtown could get spruced up

Downtown Port Henry buildings could get renovations using a state grant. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Renovating downtown commercial buildings and upper-floor residential apartments might be possible in Port Henry using a state grant.

The Town of Moriah has scheduled an open meeting to discuss getting a New York State Main Street program grant though a consolidated funding application for the Port Henry business district.

The public session is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office at 4317 Main St. in Port Henry.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga Executive Director Sharon Reynolds will be at the meeting to offer information on the grant program, which has been used for Ticonderoga’s downtown in the past.

Moriah Chamber President Cathy Sprague said they’re notifying building owners in the hopes they’ll attend.

“The New York Main Street grant program can fund façade renovations, interior updates, and upper floor apartment upgrades,” she said. “We’ll have a complete list at the meeting.”

The meeting will detail the criteria required for participation, and discuss any financial commitment necessary to qualify for grant monies.

“It’s important they attend if they want to be part of this opportunity,” Sprague said.

Building owners planning on going should RSVP to 518 250-1050 or email moriahchamber@gmail.com.