Downtown parking to get close look

× Expand File photo A parking study of the city’s downtown core will be conducted by Michigan-based consulting firm Carl Walker through mid-October.

PLATTSBURGH — The city has formally hired a consultant to conduct a downtown parking study.

The Plattsburgh Common Council last week awarded a $57,684 contract to Carl Walker, a Michigan-based consulting firm.

The firm will be tasked with studying how upcoming the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), made possible through a state grant last year, will impact parking in the Lake City.

“While we await final approval and contracting from Albany for our various DRI projects, the city is ready to begin on the immediate implementation of a number of ways to transform our downtown,” said Mayor Colin Read in a statement. “This parking study is a linchpin of what we hope to accomplish as everything depends on available high quality parking.”

Consultants will study parking patterns, hold public forums and conduct surveys on the city’s parking before offering lawmakers possible solutions.

Read hopes to have the results back from the study by mid-October.

“We have to have this (parking study) resolved before we can safely develop Durkee Street,” Read said, at a public meeting last week.

Redevelopment of the lot is the largest project in the city’s state-approved Downtown Revitalization plan, clocking in at just over $5 million.

Plans include the construction of a new multi-purpose building, park and expanded riverfront access.

The lot currently houses 360 parking spaces — all of which will be eliminated, sparking concerns over the availability of parking in the downtown core once the project is completed.

“Until we have an idea of what we’re going to do with parking downtown, it kind of holds us up on the development on Durkee Street,” said Read.

The city will pay $37,684 of the $57,684 contract, with the state covering the remainder.

Four consulting firms responded to the city’s request for proposal, which was posted on their website on June 12.