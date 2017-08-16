Downtown Port Henry could see fixup

PORT HENRY | Businesses in Port Henry are signing up for a state technical assistance grant that could improve facades, signs and other features.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga Executive Director Sharon Reynolds told members of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce at a recent meeting that they were more likely to get a technical assistance grant for their places than a state Main Street Program grant, which they’d previously been working on.

She said a downtown grant would need an assessment of businesses seeking funds

“That’s what we’re going to do,” she said. “The last (Port Henry downtown) grant was very successful.”

The technical assistance grant would cover about $10,000 to $20,000 in improvements to businesses. Reynolds said the grants are usually announced in May, and they’d have to apply by fall.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the town has some leftover grant money from the now-dissolved Village of Port Henry that could be used for the assessment.

“They feel we need to come in and look at the area and see what needs to be done,” Scozzafava said at a recent Moriah Town Council session.

He recommended they use $9,902 left in a waterfront development grant from the state Department of State for the business assessment.

Moriah Chamber President Cathy Sprague said 12 businesses previously wanted to participate in a Main Street grant.

“They weren’t all together (geographically), and they need to be, for a Main Street grant,” she said. “They get a technical grant and it’s easier for us.”

That technical grant might have only a 5 percent match, she said, for grant funds, instead of the usual 25 percent that business must chip in.

The Town Council voted 4-0 to use the remaining grant for the assessment.

Scozzafava said the town already has a $100,000 state Department of Transportation grant to replace sidewalks and install ornate street lamps from Celotti’s Liquor Store to Mac’s Market downtown.

Proposals for the sidewalk work are due in September.