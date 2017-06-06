Downtown Rising to meld farms, entertainment

Seasonal market and events series to see more collaboration between arts, local food industries

by

PLATTSBURGH — Downtown Rising saw the start of its new season last Saturday.

The downtown seasonal market and events series has been relocated to the Strand Center lawn from Trinity Park.

Artists and vendors say they’re excited about the upcoming season because it will allow them to better link up with community farmers markets.

“We wanted to make it the similar time as the farmers market to give community members in Plattsburgh an opportunity to source products from other local vendors that weren’t permitted into the market,” said Ian Ater, co-owner of Fledging Crow Vegetables. “We hope that one day both events can be joined.”

Joshua Kretser, Executive Director of the Strand Center for the Arts, said the collaboration is part of a nationwide trend of pairing local producers to arts series — including exhibitions at the Strand Center’s galleries.

“Now attendees will enjoy a convenient one stop shopping experience coupled with live music and entertainment,” Kretser said in an email. 

While opening day was cloudy and cool, visitors appeared to enjoy the debut installment.

A number of local farms — including Reber Rock Farm, the Crown Point Bread Company, Oregano Flats Farm, Rehoboth Homestead, Fledging Crow Vegetables and Sacred Roots Maple — had booths set up, offering an array of goods, from vegetables to artwork to homemade maple products.

Downtown Rising will reappear every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in June, July and August.

Each week, local and regional bands will perform live. In June, musical performances include the Wagar Brothers, Ausable Branch, Kevin Sabourin, and Eddy and Kim Lawrence.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines