Downtown Rising to meld farms, entertainment

× The Strand Center lawn will be the new locale for the annual Downtown Rising market and event series. Last Saturday vendors from all around the region could be seen selling their wares. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Downtown Rising saw the start of its new season last Saturday.

The downtown seasonal market and events series has been relocated to the Strand Center lawn from Trinity Park.

Artists and vendors say they’re excited about the upcoming season because it will allow them to better link up with community farmers markets.

“We wanted to make it the similar time as the farmers market to give community members in Plattsburgh an opportunity to source products from other local vendors that weren’t permitted into the market,” said Ian Ater, co-owner of Fledging Crow Vegetables. “We hope that one day both events can be joined.”

Joshua Kretser, Executive Director of the Strand Center for the Arts, said the collaboration is part of a nationwide trend of pairing local producers to arts series — including exhibitions at the Strand Center’s galleries.

“Now attendees will enjoy a convenient one stop shopping experience coupled with live music and entertainment,” Kretser said in an email.

While opening day was cloudy and cool, visitors appeared to enjoy the debut installment.

A number of local farms — including Reber Rock Farm, the Crown Point Bread Company, Oregano Flats Farm, Rehoboth Homestead, Fledging Crow Vegetables and Sacred Roots Maple — had booths set up, offering an array of goods, from vegetables to artwork to homemade maple products.

Downtown Rising will reappear every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in June, July and August.

Each week, local and regional bands will perform live. In June, musical performances include the Wagar Brothers, Ausable Branch, Kevin Sabourin, and Eddy and Kim Lawrence.