Dozens of Underwood families remain displaced

PLATTSBURGH | As many as 51 families of the Underwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Plattsburgh remain without a home following major flooding last month.

A temporary shelter set up by the American Red Cross has now been closed due to low use, Mayor Colin Read said, and the Clinton County Department of Health continues to seek short- and long-term housing for residents whose homes have been deemed inhabitable by the city’s Building Inspector’s Office.

FEMA FUNDING SOUGHT

“I don’t think I can even possibly overstate the displacement of individuals down there,” Read said at a Common Council meeting on Jan. 25.

Approximately 30 homes may be permanently destroyed, he said.

“This has displaced many, many of our residents.”

He estimated from the over 70 homes effected by floodwater, only 24 families had been able to return home as of last Thursday.

Permanent housing could be found for only 8-9 families, the mayor said.

“Many people are staying with relatives or temporarily housed in hotel rooms. Some people have tried to make it back to places that managed to stay dry.”

City Building Inspector Joe McMahon said that the east end of the park is still without power as electricians complete another round of inspections on the damaged homes.

Read hopes to secure FEMA funding to help with individual aid, though the property values in the park doesn’t meet the threshold to trigger a disaster declaration by the state.

“I understand that total damage to be FEMA eligible is a threshold based on a formula that multiplies the population of the state by $1.41,” Read told The Sun in an email. “That comes up to around $26 million for New York state, but perhaps only $800,000 for Vermont. So, while this disaster is huge for Plattsburgh, because Plattsburgh is in New York and not in Vermont, the governor cannot declare this an emergency.”

But other disasters around the state related to flooding and ice jams might exceed that threshold later this winter, he said.

“Already there have been a number of other incidents elsewhere, but not as big as ours.”