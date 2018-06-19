DPW chief: Firefighters rescue toddler and father captive in village rest room

× Expand Thom Randall A malfunctioning lock temporarily imprisoned a pre-schooler and the child’s father recently in a rest room at Charles Wood Park, Lake George Village officials have said.

LAKE GEORGE | A malfunctioning lock temporarily imprisoned a pre-schooler and the child’s father recently in a rest room at Charles Wood Park, Lake George Village officials have said.

Village public works superintendent Dave Harrington said that due to a commercial-grade lock’s failure, the sturdy metal entrance door to the rest room couldn’t be opened after the duo entered the facility.

He and Mayor Robert Blais reported that the child’s mother, who was outside the rest room, called authorities, and the fire department dispatched a crew to pry open the door to free the child and his father. Harrington said that the door had to be replaced due to the incident.

VILLAGE EMPLOYEES NOW GRANTED 'COMP TIME'

In other business discussed at a special village board meeting held in early June, the panel established a new policy that grants “comp time” to the village’s half-dozen or so salaried employees when they work over 40 hours in a week.

If they work 8 hours over that threshold, they will earn one day off during the next 30 days only; accumulation of days off will not be allowed.

Blais noted that a number of the salaried village office employees — as well as Harrington and village sewer plant superintendent Tim Shudt — often work far more than 40 hours per week.

To date, the village has not officially granted time off in compensation for overtime work.

Village board member John Root questioned the move, noting that in private employment, salaried employees routinely work overtime without compensation. However, he voted in favor of the resolution.

EVENT PARKING ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES DISCUSSED

Also, board members said they want to regulate cars parked on residential property during special events, a practice which is now counter to local zoning laws.

They said they support appropriate, safe parking on private property during the Americade motorcycle rally, the Fourth of July, and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Problems with unsafe parking practices have occurred in past years, but village officials have not rigorously enforced zoning laws prohibiting it because the additional parking during large events was much needed, Blais said.

The board decided to have Lake George Planning Director Dan Barusch re-draft local ordinances to allow safe parking on residential properties during specified events with restrictions that include that appropriate curb cuts are present.

Blais noted that the village is hosting concerts this summer every night except two in July and August, and that the village is spending $100,000 for this musical entertainment.