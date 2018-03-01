DPW poised to save on water costs with new meter

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors has reached a deal with one of their own that will save taxpayers almost $22,000 when it comes to providing water to the Public Safety Building.

In a deal struck with the town of Lewis and Supervisor Jim Monty, the county will install an outside water meter at the building in Lewis and be charged at a rate of $250 per every $100,000 gallons used.

“Based on the water we used at the building last year, I see $21,750 in savings by Jim allowing us to do this,” said Jim Dougan of the DPW.

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said he was pleased Monty and the town board worked with the county to resolve the matter.

“He is the first supervisor to say he would work with us on this matter and we have come to a good resolution,” Palmer said. “

“The taxpayers of Lewis are also taxpayers of Essex County, so this is a solution that benefits all,” said Monty.

Originally, Palmer said the county got together with the town and worked out a deal based on an estimate for usage by the building.

“When we first agreed to this, we agreed it would be an estimated usage which would be billed out over a six month basis,” Palmer said. “The issue then became are we really being billed for what we are actually using, or could the estimates be higher based on different reasons.”

Palmer added paying the bill semi-annually led to higher usage fees, as well.

“When you are billed even six months, your usage rate can go higher because you simply use more water over six months then over three,” Palmer said. We went to Jim and the board and asked if we could go to quarterly billing and they agreed as long as we put the meters in.”