DPW report has buildings coming down, going up

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Work is underway on the county’s new senior meal nutrition kitchen at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Lewis.

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Essex County still works to get rid of hazardous buildings on the former Frontier Town in North Hudson, work is well underway for the new senior nutrition kitchen in Westport.

Department of Public Works (DPW) committee members approved funding to Atlantic Testing Laboratories to conduct asbestos testing and abatement for two structures on the Frontier Town property, which Jim Dougan indicated were the log motel building on Route 9 and a neighboring house.

The board also received a report on the work being done on the new county kitchen, which is being built on the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

The report stated contracts had been awarded to Adirondack Concrete for sitework and concrete; Harold Clune for electrical; LH LaPlante for plumbing and HVAC; and JFP Enterprises for general construction.

It was reported underslab electric and plumbing, sewer and water laterals, sight lighting conduit, grease trap, sewer manhole, foundation backfill, foundation drains, rain gardens and gravel parking subbase were all completed in November, with concrete and slab wall pours, propane tank installation and electrical service conduits being done in early December and roof trusses schedule for mid-December.

GARROW TO RETURN

DPW Superintendent Chris Garrow was also appointed to a new term in his current position, having been the department head for the last four years.

“I want to thank you all for the opportunity and I will do the best that I can,” Garrow said.

“The communication between Chris, Jim (Dougan) and I has been top notch and has been extremely helpful for me when it comes to making decisions,” county manager Dan Palmer said.

“We have had some issues in our town and Chris and Jim have been really good with helping us and working with us,” Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said in support of the re-appointment.

The motion received a unanimous second and will now head to the Ways and Means committee later this month. ■