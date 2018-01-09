Dr. Martin Luther King celebration set for Saturday

× Expand Photo provided Dr. Martin Luther King

SARANAC LAKE | On Saturday, an open coffeehouse at First Presbyterian Church Great Hall here will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

“People of all ages will be inspired to carry on his legacy with readings of his words, music, storytelling and art,” organizer Lisa Meissner said in announcing the evening event.

“Readers will share motivating quotes by Dr. King. There will be new and traditional songs of civil rights and, in the spirit of the Civil Rights movement, new words by Petrova Elementary School 3rd and 4th grade students will be sung to traditional music.

“Karen Glass of Keene Valley will weave a story, and there will be activity stations for children and adults.

“Art teacher Maria D’Angelo will help children create a banner that can be displayed during Winter Carnival and we’ll thank Dr. King for his life and note— in words and drawings — how we will carry on his message.”

This annual celebratory event is sponsored by the Peace with Justice Workgroup of the Saranac Lake Ecumenical Council, with media sponsorship by North Country Public Radio.

The Martin Luther King Coffeehouse is open for all ages and free to attend on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The First Presbyterian Church Great Hall is at 57 Church Street in Saranac Lake.