Dr. Peg Olsen takes helm at Nature Conservancy

KEENE VALLEY | There is a new executive director in place at the Nature Conservancy (TNC) Adirondack Chapter office.

Dr. Peg Olsen took the position after spending 14 years as chief conservation officer for the National Audubon Society and vice president of the society’s Atlantic Flyway.

While in that post, she managed 23 state programs with 46 nature centers.

Olsen had worked with Audubon’s Flyway since 2009 and spent four years prior as vice president of field operations for Audubon.

Before her tenure at Audubon, she spent 14 years working with TNC, four as deputy director of the Asia Pacific Region, where she established the first program in Australia, according to her professional biography at Audubon.

She had worked 10 years, from 1989 to 1999, as director of TNC’s Eastern New York Chapter. While there, she developed the chapter from a volunteer staff into an office with 17 personnel.

“Olsen, who brings to the position regional, national and international conservation experience and an extensive leadership track record, looks forward to applying her skills in the Adirondacks, with its unique mixture of vast, protected forests and rural communities,” TNC said, in a statement announcing the hire late in August.

“I have worked in so many beautiful places in the United States and around the globe but my heart has always been in the Adirondacks,” Olsen said.

Olsen’s post-graduate work some years ago had focused on ecological economics and land use in the Lake George Basin, helping launch the Lake George Land Conservancy.

“This opportunity is allowing me to come home and work in my own backyard,” Olsen said.

“In the face of climate change, the Adirondack Park, as a grand experiment in protecting an intact ecosystem while balancing the economic needs of its residents, is more important than ever before,” she said.

“With its impressive accomplishments, can-do spirit, and innovation, I’m thrilled to work for the Nature Conservancy to continue to apply cutting-edge climate science and solutions-oriented approaches to tackle the conservation challenges ahead.”

Olsen takes the helm in ripples left by the departure of Michael Carr, renowned throughout the park for his conservation work — particularly with Finch, Pruyn & Company land transfers to state land management.