Dr. Savel’s gift to community

ELIZABETHTOWN | “He was the best teacher I had in my whole life,” Dr. Herbert Savel said of the man who taught him to hold a straight gouge or bent blade and pull life portraits from a block of wood.

That teacher was Karl Huttig, a German master carver in the Oberamagau tradition, who skied over the mountains from Germany into Austria before coming to settle in Elizabethtown.

Huttig was for a time Dr. Savel and his wife Isabel’s landlord. And he had a woodcarving studio at his home, Savel said of learning the craft nearly 50 years ago.

“We carved with Karl for five years, two nights a week,” Savel recalled of his teacher.

“Carving is a take-away,” the doctor explained.

“You start with this,” he said holding up a plain block of basswood amid a sprawling group of colleagues and local friends gathered in the corridor to mark Savel’s legacy gift to the University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Savel went on to build an exact replica of Huttig’s carving studio in their own Elizabethtown home.

“We did all kinds of crazy things,” Savel said of his wood-working tutelage that began with difficult objects like a twist of standing rope honed from wood.

Savel’s tribute to his teacher prefaced a formal presentation of 30 carvings he recently gave to ECH.

To date, Savel has carved and painted, give or take, 1,385 portraits of children killed in concentration camps during the Holocaust of World War II.

Their round beguiling faces, stances wide-eyed stares are drawn from a book compiled by Savel’s friend Serge Klarsfeld titled, “French Children of the Holocaust: A Memorial.”

Savel held up the book. Its edges somewhat dog-eared, pages worn now, many photographs inside are marked with simple checks to indicate those the local doctor has carved to date.

In that book rest the heart of Savel’s inspiration: 8,000 black-and-white photographs that detail Klarsfeld’s research. Names accompany most of the photos along with dates and trains that sent the children and their families to the Nazi death camps.

In his first carving, Savel chanced upon an image of a Jewish boy with hands raised to Nazi captors. A sun shone behind the young boy’s head. And that bright circle, like a halo, was added to every one of the hundreds of children’s images Savel has carved.