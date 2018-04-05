Drama club looks for laughs, angst

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga High School Drama Club cast of “Dearly Departed” poses for a group picture during rehearsals for the new play, to be performed April 20 and 21.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga High School Drama Club is performing “Dearly Departed,” a comedy about living and dying in the Deep South.

With teacher Kyle Lang directing the play about a family patriarch who dies suddenly, students portray his dysfunctional family and eccentric friends coming together to make funeral arrangements.

The play is Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21, at 7 p.m. both nights, in the Ticonderoga Middle School’s Fishbowl Auditorium.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and $20 for a family, available at the door.

“Dearly Departed,” by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, debuted Off-Broadway in 1991 and was the perfect vehicle for the Drama Club after last year’s “Almost, Maine,” Lang said.

“‘Almost, Maine’ really changed everything for the Drama Club,” he said. “We were able to make people laugh, but the production also had something to say. ‘Dearly Departed’ is similar in that regard, but instead of talking about love in the frozen North, our topic is death in the sweltering South.

“It’s the perfect juxtaposition. I am really proud of the cast and crew for taking on such challenging, yet rewarding, material.”

The play stars Fallon Kennedy as patriarch Bud Turpin’s widow, Adam Kerr as eldest son Ray-Bud, and wife (Rebecca Manning).

Other players are Douglas Baker, Talandra Hurlburt, Aubrey Smith, Natalie O’Neil, Kiiran Weller and Michael Fitzgerald.

“Ultimately, living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious,” Lang said.