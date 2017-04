× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell

WESTPORT – Members of the Westport Central School (WCS) Drama Club will perform their rendition of “Grease,” based on the classic 1978 film, on May 5-7 in the Bulles Auditorium at WCS. Diana George will direct and choreograph the production. Showtimes are set at 7 p.m. the first two nights and 2 p.m. on closing night. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.