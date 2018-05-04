Dream realized: Murphy places second at Boston Marathon

× Expand Photo provided Devann Murphy crosses the finish line in second place in the women’s hand cycle division in the Boston Marathon, completing a lifelong dream.

KEESEVILLE | “We can give up or we can get up.”

That’s what Devann Murphy said to a fellow competitor as they went up a hill in the Boston Marathon last month, celebrating Patriot’s Day in the Commonwealth and a personal goal for the hand cyclist.

Murphy ended up placing second in the marathon, with the only competitor beating her being a paralympic medalist.

“I was very clear in my goals,” she said. “I wanted to get to Boston, finish in under two hours, 30 minutes, and place second because I knew the person who finished in first would be there.”

GETTING THERE

Murphy’s dream of getting to the Boston Marathon, one of the most famous races in the world, first started in 1991 after being diagnosed with osteo-sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

“I did most of my treatments and had my surgeries in Boston,” she said. “You would see the people running the Charles River and training for the marathon, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Murphy said the goal, at first, was to run the marathon. Eventually, she was able to walk the course with her husband, Tommy, in 2015.

“We walked the Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana Farber and did the full marathon,” she said. “It took 12 hours to complete and we decided it was a good idea to never do that ever again.”

Shortly afterwards, Murphy dived into hand cycling, using her hands and arms to power a specialized cycle.

“Things change, so I wanted to find a way to adapt,” she said. “I didn’t expect to like it as much as I have or to be this good. I just wanted something to get fit but it has become a passion for me.”

Murphy started to excel and place in the top three of events. Boston was her third straight second-place finish, which included the Burlington Marathon last May, where she first hit the qualifying time for Boston.

“It’s something runners wait years for,” Murphy said. “For me, it was all through a lottery system. In past years, there were 30 spots, but most were taken up by the Achilles Freedom Team, made up of wounded warriors and amputees. This year, they opened up to 60 spots.”