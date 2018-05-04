Dream realized: Murphy places second at Boston Marathon

Photo provided
Devann Murphy crosses the finish line in second place in the women’s hand cycle division in the Boston Marathon, completing a lifelong dream.
KEESEVILLE | “We can give up or we can get up.”
That’s what Devann Murphy said to a fellow competitor as they went up a hill in the Boston Marathon last month, celebrating Patriot’s Day in the Commonwealth and a personal goal for the hand cyclist.
Murphy ended up placing second in the marathon, with the only competitor beating her being a paralympic medalist.
“I was very clear in my goals,” she said. “I wanted to get to Boston, finish in under two hours, 30 minutes, and place second because I knew the person who finished in first would be there.”
GETTING THERE
Murphy’s dream of getting to the Boston Marathon, one of the most famous races in the world, first started in 1991 after being diagnosed with osteo-sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
“I did most of my treatments and had my surgeries in Boston,” she said. “You would see the people running the Charles River and training for the marathon, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Murphy said the goal, at first, was to run the marathon. Eventually, she was able to walk the course with her husband, Tommy, in 2015.
“We walked the Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana Farber and did the full marathon,” she said. “It took 12 hours to complete and we decided it was a good idea to never do that ever again.”
Shortly afterwards, Murphy dived into hand cycling, using her hands and arms to power a specialized cycle.
“Things change, so I wanted to find a way to adapt,” she said. “I didn’t expect to like it as much as I have or to be this good. I just wanted something to get fit but it has become a passion for me.”
Murphy started to excel and place in the top three of events. Boston was her third straight second-place finish, which included the Burlington Marathon last May, where she first hit the qualifying time for Boston.
“It’s something runners wait years for,” Murphy said. “For me, it was all through a lottery system. In past years, there were 30 spots, but most were taken up by the Achilles Freedom Team, made up of wounded warriors and amputees. This year, they opened up to 60 spots.”
Murphy went on with her training and participated in the New York City Marathon, coming home to find the email of her dreams waiting.
“I wondered if I was being punked,” she said. “It was such a goal for so long and to see that email saying I was in the Boston Marathon was pretty cool. It still feels like it has really happened yet.”
THE RACE
On the morning of April 16, Murphy was not thinking as much about all the miles she had biked and mountain she had climbed — literally and emotionally — to get to that moment.
Instead, she was thinking about how cold it was.
And windy.
And the constant rain.
“We were all soaked, so the only thought I had was to get through and finish.”
After the start, it was not getting better.
“By the time I hit mile three, my hands were numb,” Murphy said. “I couldn’t eat or drink because my hands just could not hold anything. I had to use my left hand to shift and brake on the right side because my fingers on my right hand were frozen up or something. It wasn’t good.”
Then came the “give up or get up” moment, where Murphy said she decided she had made too much of a commitment to completing her goal and she was not going to fail.
The weather continued to try and change her mind, though.
“Every time we passed a check or a medical tent, I would always have the thought it was warm in there,” she said.
Then came the final stretch and crossing the finish line in second place, completing two of her goals (she later said there was no way she was going to get her time goal with the weather).
“It was a great moment,” she said.
Murphy said racing in the marathon was also a personal experience owing to the bombing a half-decade earlier.
“Boston has been a second home, so when it happened, it felt personal,” she said “It’s a safe city, a good city. It still feels surreal that it happened, and I don’t think we ever had any safety concerns.”
NEXT UP
Now, Murphy gets back onto the bike and continued to log her miles, meals and other information in her training journal.
After all, she has Vermont coming up, where her last two finished have been second place and first.
“I’m at that point where my times are getting faster but the finishes lower because everyone else is getting faster with me,” Murphy joked. “I should also find out soon if I made it back into the New York City field.