Dream trio starting to take shape

× ROOST Executive Director James McKenna sits down and speaks with Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall shortly after the signing of the host city agreement between Lake Placid and the International Children;s Winter Games. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | When James McKenna came to the Essex County Board of Supervisors in the summer and spoke about hosting a trio of international, multi-sport events in the Lake Placid region, the footwork was still being done.

Now, things are moving at an almost supersonic pace, as Lake Placid just signed on as the host city for the International Children’s Winter Games in 2019 and have members of the World University Games committee coming to Lake Placid in the coming week to scout out the area.

“These are events that attract multiple sports and multiple nations to attend and are within the scope of the region,” McKenna, the executive director of ROOST, said. “This new strategy we have employed of trying to bring events like these and the Special Olympics in is starting to gain traction outside of our area.”

THE FIRST LEG

McKenna said the signing of the contract to host the ICWG is the first leg of the three-event plan coming together.

“It has been amazing to go from just starting these discussions to now seeing this become a reality,” McKenna said. “We are happy to have this chance to represent the area and have youth getting involved and enjoying international events.”

“This is a great event and something that will hit us quick,” said ORDA CEO Mike Pratt. “Coming off an Olympic year with us having hosted qualifiers and World Cup events, we know our venues are up to the task to show off Lake Placid and the Adirondacks.”

If accepted, the Lake Placid bid to host the World University Games would happen in 2023.

The World Championships for bobsled and skeleton are already set to take place in 2021, while the signing of the agreement with the ICG gives the region a major multi-sport event for 2019.

With the growing schedule, McKenna said they would shift their attention to hosting the Special Olympics Winter Games in 2025.

“We were looking at 2021, but now we may have a test run in 2020 and bud for the 2025 games,” he said. “FISU is a really concentrated effort and will take a lot of work, where as we can organize and plan the other games through ORDA and ROOST.”