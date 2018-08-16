Driver pleads guilty in fatal crash that took life of Willsboro man

× Expand Jacob G. Bass accepted a plea bargain in connection with a 2015 fatal crash in Essex County Court on Thursday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Nearly three years after causing the death of a Willsboro man in a head-on crash, the driver has accepted a plea bargain.

Jacob G. Bass, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony, and one count of reckless driving in Essex County Court before Judge Richard Meyer on Thursday.

As part of the plea agreement, Bass admitted to crossing the center lane while driving south on Route 9 in Lewis at a high rate of speed on Dec. 8, 2015, causing a head-on collision that killed Nicholas Boardman, who was driving north in a 2012 Dodge Caravan.

Boardman, 27, of Willsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Boardman, a Mountain Lake Services employee, was transporting a resident.

Bass suffered a head injury and told Meyer he could not remember the accident.

"I believe it is true, yes," Bass said after Meyer relayed details of the accident back to him during court proceedings.

Bass, who was coming from Plattsburgh, was traveling between 67 and 70 miles per hour in his 2016 GMC Yukon, the subsequent investigation revealed, and had earlier ran a motorist off the road in Chesterfield, authorities said.

Bass, who listed a Georgia address during court proceedings, faces up between 1 ⅓ and 4 years in state prison on the criminally negligent homicide charge.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Reckless driving, a misdemeanor, carries a sentence of one year in county jail.

As a result of the plea, a charge of second-degree manslaughter will be dismissed.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Langey.

Bass, who spoke softly and kept his head down during the proceedings, was released on his own recognizance.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, authorities said.

“It’s just an odd set of circumstances,” said Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague.

Boardman’s family did not appear in court on Thursday.

“They’ve been very, very understanding,” Sprague said. “And forgiving.”