Drought, rabies, algae — Moriah officials wonder what’s next

Photo by Tim Rowland Port Henry Beach was closed after the hot weather led to an algae bloom.

PORT HENRY | As pestilence goes, the calamities experienced by the Town of Moriah this month might not quite be of biblical proportions, but they’re bad enough that town officials are nervously wondering what might be coming next.

Even after getting some much-needed rain last week the town still has one eye on the forecast and one eye on the water intake on Bartlett Pond, where 2,000 town residents get their drinking water.

The pond level has dropped dangerously close to the point where the town would have to reroute water from a higher pond to keep the water from dropping below the intake.

As this was playing out, three suspected rabid animals attacked people and pets in separate incidents in the Witherbee area in mid-July. Long-time animal control agents said they’d never heard of such a thing.

And if this wasn’t enough, officials were forced to close two local beaches last weekend due to a potentially harmful algae bloom brought on by the exceedingly warm temperatures.

“There’s never a dull moment in Moriah,” said Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “This is like it’s raining locusts.”

Scozzafava said he hopes things will be getting back to normal, whatever that is, in the near future.

The algae, for one, is unpredictable.

“It could be gone tomorrow,” depending on wind and water conditions, he said.

The algae has been an increasing problem in Lake Champlain, and the relatively shallow and protected bay in Port Henry is particularly susceptible — so much so that the state is paying for a study of the local watershed to identify potential sources of nutrients that, along with a warming planet, are suspected of being the main culprits.

The blooms can be an irritant to humans, but have been known to be fatal to dogs.

“This has become an annual thing, and it’s something we can’t control,” Scozzafava said. “The beaches are underutilized, but people do go there to swim and take their children.”

If the algae is becoming par for the course, one rabid animal is considered a relative rarity, much less three.

“Never in my life have I experienced anything like this,” said Ed Roberts, who serves as the town’s animal control officer. “This is just a freaky thing.”

Two weeks ago, a suspected rabid racoon entered a home through a pet door and attacked the residents. Several days later, a red and gray wolf were reported to have attacked pets and a family on Powerhouse Road.

One fox jumped through the window of a home owned by Sam Gangi of Witherbee, and then jumped back out when the family members smacked it with a chair. No one in the home was hurt, but two other individuals on the street, an adult and a child, were bitten and are receiving treatment, officials said.

Local officials, police and state conservation officers from as far away as Fulton County patrolled the neighborhood looking for rabid creatures the week before last, to no avail. Roberts said the diseased animals are almost certainly dead by now.

“When they act very aggressive they stop eating and are on their last legs,” Roberts said.

On the drought front, things are a bit brighter. Scozzafava said voluntary water restrictions have been working.

“There’s been a significant drop in usage,” he said. “Our hats are off to our constituents for conserving. A little water is better than no water at all.”

Chip Perry, water and wastewater superintendent for the town, said it’s probably drier now than it’s been since the early 2000s.

Thunderstorms help, he said, but what the town needs is a good, soaking rain.