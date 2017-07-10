Drowning at the Flume is third in three years

WILMINGTON — A rainy start to summer pushed water with force through rivers and into ponds and lakes.

Gauges on the Ausable River jumped above flood stage. As the Fourth of July approached, the falls at the Flume on the West Branch of the Ausable River here turned deadly.

Matthew Miller, 31, of Ithaca, jumped into high water and went under the foam.

Divers worked with the State Police Special Operations Response Team and Wilmington Swift Water Rescue personnel coordinating a day-long search with state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers and environmental conservation police.

They found Miller’s body on July 4 at 2:10 p.m., according to state police.

It was the third death by drowning at the Flume in the past three years. At the end of June 2014, two Plattsburgh teenagers died in high waters at the popular cliff-jumping hole.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston is also Wilmington Supervisor and has served with the Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department, for several terms as its chief, for decades.

“It is a tragedy,” he said of Miller’s tragic death. “And our hearts go out to the family.”

Asked if there might be more officials could do to warn people not to swim in the West Branch Flume or jump into dangerous water, Preston said it is one of a million dangerous places in the Adirondacks.

“Personal responsibility must come into play,” Preston said. “If you put up a sign everywhere in the Adirondacks, that could be dangerous — there would be one million signs.”

Whitewater, or highly aerated — foamy looking water — will not support a person, said the supervisor.

“You cannot swim or float in it. People have fallen into the Flume at all times of the year high water or not, swimming or not.”

The sign you would need, Preston said, is simple:

“Think.”

And you would need a million of them, he said.

“I have been in the Wilmington Fire Department for 40 years, and we have responded to dozens of calls at the Flume, many fatal, many not. In all cases, bad decisions were made, high water, people too close to the edge, alcohol and drug-induced activities, which resulted in taking serious risks.”