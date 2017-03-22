Drug raid in Ti nets nine arrests

TICONDEROGA – A lengthy investigation into a Lord Howe Street home has resulted in drug sale and possession charges against nine people in Ticonderoga.

On Saturday, March 18, the Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for 163 Lord Howe St. in Ticonderoga and subsequently closed the street at both ends as police swarmed in.

Participating in the drug raid were Ticonderoga Town Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said cocaine, heroin, marijuana and various prescription opiate pills were seized, as well as an illegally-possessed pistol, a shotgun, a sword-cane, and a quantity of U.S. currency, the amount of which was not released.

Upon police entering the residence, two of the suspects attempted to dispose of drugs by throwing them out an upstairs window, police said. The drug evidence was recovered.

The New York State Police Troop B Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office were also involved in the investigation.

Police said the location has long been a suspected drug hangout in Ticonderoga and had been under surveillance.

These people were arrested at the house:

- Shanna A. Moran, age 38, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine with intent to sell), Criminal Nuisance 1st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Moran, the home’s owner, was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and sent to the Essex County Jail without bail. She was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 23.

- Morgan J. Frazier, age 50, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine with intent to sell), Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (felon in possession of a shotgun) and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana. Frazier was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and sent to the Essex County Jail without bail. He was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 23.

- Kemoo H. Paul, age 22, of Fall River, Mass., for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine with intent to sell) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (cane sword). Paul was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and put in the Essex County Jail without bail. He was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 23.

- Claudia L. Pina, age 20, of Fall River, Massachusetts, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (crack cocaine with intent to sell) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (cane sword). Pina was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 bond. She was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22.

- Lisa M. Peters, age 51, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine) and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Peters was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, or $50,000 bond. She was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22.

- Amber L. Pelerin, age 33, of Baytown, Texas, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (loaded handgun). Pelerin was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 bond. She was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22.

- Melissa S. Card, age 33, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine). Card was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond. She was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22.

- Maximiliano Mesones, age 24, of Crown Point, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (heroin). Mesones was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond. He was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22.

- Michelle D. Hurlburt, age 46, of Ticonderoga, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (crack cocaine). Hurlbut was arraigned in Town of Ticonderoga Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond. She was to reappear in Town of Ticonderoga Court on March 22.