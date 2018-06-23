Ducks race through park

× Expand Photo provided Last year’s Kiwanis Duck Race drew huge crowds.

TICONDEROGA | The 8th-annual Kiwanis Duck Race splashes through Ticonderoga’s Bicentennial Park on Sunday, Aug. 5.

The Duck Race is being expanded this year by increasing cash prizes from $600 to $1,000 and adding a $25,000 grand prize which will be awarded only if the first-place duck number matches a preselected number.

The club is also reaching out to the local businesses in the area asking for their support to race the plastic ducks down the LaChute River.

Duck Race Chair Tom Schaffer said that the Duck Race is the club’s only fundraising event this year where public contributions will be solicited and all money raised goes to service projects.

“Our club takes deep pride in keeping local administrative costs separate from our service projects,” Schaffer said. “No money raised via this or any fundraiser goes toward administrative costs. We are very appreciative of the support that our community has given the Kiwanis club over the years.”

Duck Race tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member or at one of the public ticket sales events in Ticonderoga: Stewart’s Shop on June 22 and Aug. 3; Walmart SuperCenter on June 29 and July 27; or Bicentennial Park during the Best Fourth in the North celebration on Tuesday, July 4 or at Bicentennial Park during the Car Show.

The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga has a primary purpose to help the children in the greater Ticonderoga area, including Ticonderoga, Hague, Crown Point and Putnam, by providing local activities and programs for youth such as the Kiwanis Bridge Building Contest and Scholarship, the Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, the Key Club at the high school, Helping Hands Project at the elementary school and a mentoring program for middle and high school students.

In addition, the club provides financial support to other local youth programs and organizations in the community, such as the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program, Little League, the Festival Guild Youth Program and the Heritage Museum Youth Program.

The Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club also provides financial support to the Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program for needy children, as well as regular volunteers who keep the food backpacks filled and delivered.