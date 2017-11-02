Duffield leads Chiefs to regionals

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Cameron Duffield makes a save for Saranac against OFA Nov. 1.

PLATTSBURGH — The hottest player over the past three weeks has been Saranac goalie Cameron Duffield.

Not just with his play in-net, but also with his foot, as he scored a penalty kick earlier in the playoffs.

On Nov. 1 he was at it again, making five saves in regulation and 30 minutes of overtime, before opening the shootout with a goal and saving the last two shots by Ogdensburg Free Academy to advance Saranac to the regional finals with a 0-0, 3-2 shootout win.

“I think we should have won the game before all this, we just got unlucky and hit the crossbar,” Duffield said. “We outplayed them all game. We kept fighting. We have been working hard all week in practice and did what I said last time, win.”

Duffield said the hot streak for he and the team has come down to consistency.

“It's just like practice, just have to keep the consistency,” he said. “It payed off. We just have to keep up the hard work and we are going to win on Saturday.”

“I don't know what to tell you after that game,” Saranac coach Tom Harrigan said. “I was expecting to come out with more offense, but we didn't have our stronger game tonight. They had a strong game. I'm just tired right now.”

Harrigan said the team was ready for a shootout and very confident in their goalie leading the way both at the stripe and on the line.

“We have been practicing with and doing them all week and we wanted a goal right up front and Cameron is our best kicker,” Harrigan said. “I think our fifth kicker would've scored one as well. Rory Patterson made our last one this time.”

Harrigan said he felt his team did not play their best game, which they are going to have to work on before the Nov. 4 game against Section II powerhouse Ichabod Crane, which will be played at 1 p.m. at South Colonie High School.

“We have to work hard for Saturday,” Harrigan said. “Ogdensburg played extremely well. They put guys in the box that we couldn't handle, but our defense came through for us.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this report.