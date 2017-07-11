Duprey honored with ‘Spirit of Ianelli’ award

× Former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey was awarded the city’s highest honor, the “Spirit of Ianelli” award, last week. Pictured above: City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read presenting the award to Duprey that evening at the Naked Turtle in Plattsburgh. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey has been awarded the city’s highest honor, the “Spirit of Ianelli” award.

Duprey was honored at the Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival at the Naked Turtle on Saturday.

“I’m humbled and flattered to receive this award,” said Duprey in front of all of her family and friends. “It’s really special.”

Duprey was once friends with Ianelli, who co-founded the Mayor’s Cup Regatta in 1977.

“He was a great mayor and an even better friend,” she said. “To have something with his name on it is truly amazing.”

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read presented Duprey with the glass plaque marked with a sailboat.

According to Sunrise Rotary, this honor is bestowed on someone shows former City of Plattsburgh Mayor John Ianelli’s “community does matter” spirit.

Duprey, at 29, became the first woman to serve on the Clinton County Legislature. She served for 10 years until being elected county treasurer, a position she held for two decades.

The Peru resident served as a member of the New York State Assembly for 10 years until her retirement last year.

“Janet Duprey was a terrific choice for the 2017 award,” said Sunrise Rotary President James Snook in a statement.

Read agrees.

“I’m grateful for Janet’s exemplary public service,” said Read. “We’re confident that she will continue serving our community like past winners before her.”

Past honorees of the award include Bob Pooler, Matt Spiegel, Roger Harwood, Bob Wallet, Kit and Sally Booth, Gordie Little and local law enforcement officials.