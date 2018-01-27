Durkee Street redevelopment sparks concern

Employees and owners of local businesses are concerned that redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot, and implementation of a paid parking program, could negatively impact their businesses.
PLATTSBURGH | Local business owners are concerned following preliminary results of a city-commissioned parking study last month, which showed that redeveloping the Durkee Street lot as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) would remove two-thirds of the city’s total parking supply.
Ryan Demer, general manager at the North Country Food Co-Op on Bridge Street, is one of those leading the charge against the city’s plans for parking.
The North Country Food Co-Op has undergone a number of state-and-locally funded enhancements over the past few months, from a $290,000 update to the building’s facade to a $200,000 interior remodel.
If the Durkee Street parking lot, directly across from the co-op, is replaced with a mixed-use building and park — well, that’s a problem, according to Demer.
“It would seem illogical that the parking be removed. Both the state and the city have invested in the co-op,” he said.
Nearly eight months after the state announced that $5 million would be allocated for Durkee, city officials are still working out a plan to replace 289 spaces that would be lost as a result of the project.
“We’ve been asking the city at these meetings to consider parking for the co-op,” Demer said. “We asked for 20 reserved spots to service the co-op.”
Jeremiah Ward, a representative of the co-op, served as a member of the local DRI committee during the planning process. Before the committee submitted its proposals to the state for approval, Ward had expressed concerns over the parking issue.
“It seems that our suggestions have more or less fallen on deaf ears,” Demer said.
The co-op kickstarted an online petition to ask Mayor Colin Read, the Plattsburgh Common Council and the state to consider reserving parking spaces for the business as Durkee is developed.
It garnered nearly 1,500 signatures in two days.
‘IT'S CRUCIAL TO US’
The consultant hired to offer recommendations to solve the city’s parking woes, Jon Forster, suggested that lawmakers could take a number of avenues forward, from implementing paid parking, to more aggressively enforcing time limits, to expanding existing parking lots.
But this may not be enough, according to Caitlyn and Jessica LaPier, co-owners of Dresscode on Bridge Street.
“Parking — it’s crucial to us,” Jessica told The Sun on Jan. 10. “It’s crucial for all businesses around here.”
Her sister Caitlyn agreed.
“I think that the city should be building this building along (Lake Champlain), honestly,” she said, referencing plans to build a mixed-use structure on the Durkee Street lot. “Burlington thrives in part because it’s on the water. We could have that too. Plattsburgh could be a mini-Burlington.”
POTENTIAL
City officials are exploring the idea of creating 14 new spaces along Bridge Street and 80 spaces along Durkee Street to service the co-op, Ashley’s Furniture, and City Hall Place, according to a news release from the city’s Community Development Office.
In addition to 94 new on-street spaces, the expansion of two existing lots on Margaret Street have the potential for 303 new spaces.
The Durkee Street lot is the city’s largest source of parking, and centrally-located to dozens of businesses in the downtown core.
According to city officials, these 397 new spots could compensate for spaces lost to Durkee lot development.
“The city understands that for businesses to thrive and grow, ample and open parking must be provided, for residents and employees evening-long or day-long parking is needed, and for our visitors available spaces either free, at a low cost, or convenience parking must be included in a plan for parking management in Plattsburgh,” the city said in a news release.
Officials are still hashing out a plan to implement a parking enforcement system. Currently, the city relies on the Plattsburgh City Police Department to address parking infractions.
‘POSITIVE RESULT’
Read appeared happy with the recommendations from the city-commissioned parking study.
“Our DRI team and consultants seemed to do the impossible,” Read said in a statement. “With the loss of spots mandated by the DRI proposal, the state approved almost two years ago, they actually created more than 100 new spots downtown in locations that service our existing users even better. I could not have imagined a more positive result for all those who enjoy our downtown.”
Jessica LaPier, however, remains unsure if this development will result in a positive outcome.
“Nobody’s going to come here if it’s inconvenient,” she said. “It’s going to kill downtown.”