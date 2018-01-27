Durkee Street redevelopment sparks concern

× Employees and owners of local businesses are concerned that redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot, and implementation of a paid parking program, could negatively impact their businesses. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Local business owners are concerned following preliminary results of a city-commissioned parking study last month, which showed that redeveloping the Durkee Street lot as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) would remove two-thirds of the city’s total parking supply.

Ryan Demer, general manager at the North Country Food Co-Op on Bridge Street, is one of those leading the charge against the city’s plans for parking.

The North Country Food Co-Op has undergone a number of state-and-locally funded enhancements over the past few months, from a $290,000 update to the building’s facade to a $200,000 interior remodel.

If the Durkee Street parking lot, directly across from the co-op, is replaced with a mixed-use building and park — well, that’s a problem, according to Demer.

“It would seem illogical that the parking be removed. Both the state and the city have invested in the co-op,” he said.

Nearly eight months after the state announced that $5 million would be allocated for Durkee, city officials are still working out a plan to replace 289 spaces that would be lost as a result of the project.

“We’ve been asking the city at these meetings to consider parking for the co-op,” Demer said. “We asked for 20 reserved spots to service the co-op.”

Jeremiah Ward, a representative of the co-op, served as a member of the local DRI committee during the planning process. Before the committee submitted its proposals to the state for approval, Ward had expressed concerns over the parking issue.

“It seems that our suggestions have more or less fallen on deaf ears,” Demer said.

The co-op kickstarted an online petition to ask Mayor Colin Read, the Plattsburgh Common Council and the state to consider reserving parking spaces for the business as Durkee is developed.

It garnered nearly 1,500 signatures in two days.

‘IT'S CRUCIAL TO US’

The consultant hired to offer recommendations to solve the city’s parking woes, Jon Forster, suggested that lawmakers could take a number of avenues forward, from implementing paid parking, to more aggressively enforcing time limits, to expanding existing parking lots.

But this may not be enough, according to Caitlyn and Jessica LaPier, co-owners of Dresscode on Bridge Street.