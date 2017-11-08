DuRose, Turcotte elected to Chester Town Board

× In Chestertown, first time candidate Larry Turcotte is shown with Councilwoman Karen DuRose, who was elected for a fourth term, Nov. 7. Both candidates showed up at the Chestertown Fire Company for the election results. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | Incumbent Councilwoman Karen DuRose was elected to a fourth term on the Chester Town Board on Tuesday.

Joining her will be first-time candidate Larry Turcotte, the youngest in a field of four who sought two seats on the town board.

“I’m very, very grateful to the voters,” DuRose said. “I feel that they trust me and feel that I’ve helped the community enough and they have confidence in me.”

In the unofficial vote count, DuRose was the top vote-getter with 653 votes.

Turcotte, 30, received 495 votes to gain the second seat, made available by Councilwoman Edna Wells not running for reelection.

Al Muench finished with 205 votes. There were 58 write-in votes. Candidate John Shafer waged a write-in campaign after the Warren County Board of Elections determined some signatures on his petitions to be invalid.

DuRose said her first order of business was to get back to work on the budget, and to work on improving roads in Chestertown.

“We need to work really hard on roads. It was the biggest issue I heard about while campaigning,” she said.

She said she was glad supervisor Craig Leggett is bringing back a budget that meets the levy cap rather exceed the cap, as originally presented. DuRose said, however, there might be a point where the town has to exceed the cap due to rising salaries and wages and health insurance costs.

Turcotte said he is excited about his election.

“I really look forward to serving the community,” he said. “I want to get involved in the whole process, and I think I will be a valuable asset.”

Turcotte, who works for Winchip Engineering, said he has experienced town government by attending meetings related to his work. He said later his mother encouraged him to seek a position on the town board.

“She put the bug in my ear saying, ‘You know how it works, you understand what in going on,’” Turcotte said.

Turcotte said he would prioritize building a year-round economy. He said the town needs to take the lead in establishing an environment in which businesses will want to come into Chestertown and set up shop.

“We need to give businesses reasons to set up here - to create a business friendly environment,” he said.

In other election results from Chestertown, Town Justice James McDermott was reelected after running unopposed.

HORICON INCUMBENTS REELECTED

Supervisor Matt Simpson, town clerk Krista Wood, and superintendent of highways Darian Granger were all reelected in uncontested races.

Incumbent board members Robert Olsen and Frank Hill were reelected over challenger Patrick Farrell. The tally was Olsen 300 and Hill 249, with Farrell receiving 192 votes.

Town justice Kevin Kilcullen was reelected by an unofficial margin of 314-112 over challenger Donald Gallone.