Dutchess County exec outlines potential gubernatorial campaign in Essex County

× Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a potential 2018 Republican candidate for governor, addressed the Essex County Republican Committee on Sept. 30, 2018. Photo by Pete DeMola

WESTPORT | Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said it’s typical for aspiring political candidates surfing the statewide circuit to tell audiences that their respective counties are close to their hearts.

But seriously: Essex County holds a special place in his heart.

After winning the election in 2011, Molinaro learned his predecessor left him with a $40 million budget gap and a degraded bond rating.

“So I decided to drive all the way to Lake Placid to get drunk,” Molinaro told the crowd at the Essex County Republican Committee’s annual dinner on Saturday.

A fine place, he said.

But, he said: “Bobsledding in your bathing suits? I don’t understand.”

Molinaro admitted he’s a jokester, much to the chagrin of his kids. But he’s dead serious about weighing a run for governor.

“Yes, I am thinking about running for governor of the state of New York,” he said.

Molinaro, who turns 42 on Sunday, kicked the tires of a possible campaign, cycling through many of the Republican criticisms of Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

The Empire State is the most highly taxed state in the country, leading to an exodus. The tax burden is killing businesses, and state subsidies of large corporations as part of the Regional Economic Development Council program is not an antidote for the sluggish economy.

“That is not sustainable economic development,” Molinaro said. “You cannot continue to take millions upon millions of dollars from New York state taxpayers and give it to one or two select businesses and hope that it is going to grow jobs.”

Molinaro was on fire — nearly literally, as a heat lamp flared behind him in the chilly air — as he lobbed cruise missiles, accusing the second-term governor of consolidating power and allowing a culture of corruption to thrive.

“It used to be three men in a room,” he said. “Now it’s one making most of the decisions, consolidating power and resources around one single person — the governor. That is not acceptable in a democracy.”

First elected as a Tivoli village trustee at 18, and mayor a year later, Molinaro highlighted a career spent in the trenches of government, touting a record of fiscal responsibility, cost-cutting and replenishing his county’s fund balance.