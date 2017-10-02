Dutchess County exec outlines potential gubernatorial campaign in Essex County

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a potential 2018 Republican candidate for governor, addressed the Essex County Republican Committee on Sept. 30, 2018.
Photo by Pete DeMola
WESTPORT | Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said it’s typical for aspiring political candidates surfing the statewide circuit to tell audiences that their respective counties are close to their hearts.
But seriously: Essex County holds a special place in his heart.
After winning the election in 2011, Molinaro learned his predecessor left him with a $40 million budget gap and a degraded bond rating.
“So I decided to drive all the way to Lake Placid to get drunk,” Molinaro told the crowd at the Essex County Republican Committee’s annual dinner on Saturday.
A fine place, he said.
But, he said: “Bobsledding in your bathing suits? I don’t understand.”
Molinaro admitted he’s a jokester, much to the chagrin of his kids. But he’s dead serious about weighing a run for governor.
“Yes, I am thinking about running for governor of the state of New York,” he said.
Molinaro, who turns 42 on Sunday, kicked the tires of a possible campaign, cycling through many of the Republican criticisms of Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
The Empire State is the most highly taxed state in the country, leading to an exodus. The tax burden is killing businesses, and state subsidies of large corporations as part of the Regional Economic Development Council program is not an antidote for the sluggish economy.
“That is not sustainable economic development,” Molinaro said. “You cannot continue to take millions upon millions of dollars from New York state taxpayers and give it to one or two select businesses and hope that it is going to grow jobs.”
Molinaro was on fire — nearly literally, as a heat lamp flared behind him in the chilly air — as he lobbed cruise missiles, accusing the second-term governor of consolidating power and allowing a culture of corruption to thrive.
“It used to be three men in a room,” he said. “Now it’s one making most of the decisions, consolidating power and resources around one single person — the governor. That is not acceptable in a democracy.”
First elected as a Tivoli village trustee at 18, and mayor a year later, Molinaro highlighted a career spent in the trenches of government, touting a record of fiscal responsibility, cost-cutting and replenishing his county’s fund balance.
“We’re now the smallest county workforce in 35 years and were able to eliminate 112 jobs without laying off a single person,” he said.
Molinaro, who also served as a state assemblyman, said that political experience might not be a bad thing.
“It may not be politically correct, but I have spent every day of my adult life in elected office, and it wouldn’t be so bad if we elected a governor who actually understood the way government is supposed to function,” he said.
The prospective candidate, who received food stamps as a kid after his parents split up, said Republicans need to emphasize with working class voters, learn how to speak their language and convey how they will improve the lives of the average person.
“If we’re not reaching out beyond our boundaries and borders, we will not win. And if we don’t present candidates that truly send the message that we care about the people we serve — that we are responsible to the people we serve — we will never win statewide again,” he said.
A spokesman for Cuomo did not immediately respond for comment.
Franklin County Republican Committee Chairman Ray Scollin told The Sun the committees in Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties are working to bring more potential gubernatorial candidates to the North Country.
Scollin cited Harry Wilson, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (who secured the nomination in 2014), state Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb and state Sen. John DeFrancisco as other prospective Republican candidates.
“It’s been a conversation between the three counties to bring them up here and give people access,” Scollin said.
Cuomo, a Democrat, is running for a third-term in 2018.
With a series of big-ticket progressive accomplishments paired with an increasingly outspoken stance against President Donald Trump giving the governor an increased national profile, the governor has been stoking speculation that he’s eyeing the White House in 2020.
He also made trips to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico last week to survey hurricane damage.
But Cuomo continues to shoot down all innuendo:
“The Virgin Islands, I don’t even believe they vote for president. So if you’re running for president, there are a lot of other places to go besides the Virgin Islands — like Florida would probably be where you would have gone,” he told the WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” last month.