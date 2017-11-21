Dyer leads by single vote in Beekmantown super race

The race for Beekmantown Supervisor remains undecided after the validity of a number of absentee ballots has come into question. Sam Dyer (pictured) leads Norman Davis by one vote as of Monday, Nov. 20.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
BEEKMANTOWN | Two weeks after voters headed to the polls, whether Sam Dyer or Norman Davis will be the next Beekmantown supervisor has yet to be determined.
Dyer held a one-vote lead over Davis as of Monday afternoon after the Clinton County Board of Elections received clarity from the state Board of Elections on two absentee ballots at the center of the race.
From 100 absentees and affidavit ballots, and 1,113 in-person votes, Davis garnered 707 votes to Dyer’s 706.
But Clinton County Board of Elections commissioners later found a ballot they believed was an overvote, which the new ballot scanning system did not initially detect, leaving the race tied at 706 votes each.
Following an absentee recount, Republican Commissioner Greg Campbell still believed the candidates were tied, while Deputy Democratic Commissioner Brandy Lloyd believed two ballots previously voided were valid — which would have put Dyer ahead by two votes.
New York State Board of Elections attorneys Todd Valentine, Robert Brehm and Brian Quail have determined based on state Election Law, one of those ballots has been invalidated in its entirety due to a stray mark.
The second ballot also contained a stray mark. But only the proposition on the reverse side of the ballot was thrown out — not the whole ballot.
“However, until we certify the results next week, these results remain unofficial,” said Democratic Commissioner Mary R. Dyer and Campbell in a joint statement issued on Monday.
The board of elections is continuing to recanvassing ballots to be included in a final vote tally, which is standard operating procedure.
OPTIONS MOVING FORWARD
After absentees had initially been counted on Nov. 15, Davis, a Republican, appeared to have secured the spot by a single vote.
Dyer had congratulated Davis before receiving notification from the board of elections that a ballot had come into question.
Davis had been in the lead by 25 votes following the general election Nov. 7.
If the race between Dyer and Davis is tied, there are a number of scenarios moving forward, Campbell said.
The Beekmantown Town Board may have to appoint an interim supervisor to fill the vacancy until the next general election. Alternatively, the candidates could appeal to the governor’s office to make an appointment.
The candidates could also stand before a judge and decide the race in a game of chance.
That would mean a single coin flip, or a drawing of straws, could decide the town’s supervisor seat.
The last time Clinton County saw a tied race was in the Town of Plattsburgh in 2013, according to Campbell.
Two candidates for Plattsburgh Town Council, Thomas Metz and William Brudvig, tied for the second seat up for election. The first was won by now-Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.
Instead of choosing between the two candidates, the town board at the time decided to appoint former councilor Gerard Renadette.
If Dyer would to lose the race, he would retain his seat on the Clinton County Board of Legislators through the end of his term in 2019.
If Dyer secures the town’s top slot, the board of legislators will need to appoint someone to fill his vacant seat before a special election in 2018.
'THAT'S A CLEAR VOTE'
Dyer, who was present at the absentee recount Thursday, said that he disagrees with how the board of elections is handling the voiding of ballots.
“That writing has no baring on the voter’s intent,” Dyer said, of one of the ballots in question. “In my eyes, that’s a clear vote.”
He said that if the voiding process were consistent, he would have no issue.
But in his view, the fact that some ballots are being counted and others aren’t marks an unfair process.
Campbell said that the board of elections is following the law with deciding the validity of each ballot.
WHY THEY’RE RUNNING
Dyer, who currently serves Area 3 on the Clinton County Board of Legislators, touted his experience and straightforward nature when confronting issues and constituent concerns.
His goals if elected, he said, are to ensure that the Beekmantown Town Board is proactive rather than reactive; to address utility infrastructure like natural gas and water; and to mitigate taxpayer impact from the purchase of a new $1.3 million salt storage facility.
Davis said that since his wife’s passing from cancer in 2014, he’s become much more involved in town government and secured a place on the planning board three years ago.
He’s been attending Beekmantown Town Board meetings since 2014.
His primary concerns, he said, were salt sand storage and reducing groundwater contaminates.
Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer is Sam Dyer’s wife, and has reserved an opinion on the race due to her conflict.