Dyer leads by single vote in Beekmantown super race

× The race for Beekmantown Supervisor remains undecided after the validity of a number of absentee ballots has come into question. Sam Dyer (pictured) leads Norman Davis by one vote as of Monday, Nov. 20. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

BEEKMANTOWN | Two weeks after voters headed to the polls, whether Sam Dyer or Norman Davis will be the next Beekmantown supervisor has yet to be determined.

Dyer held a one-vote lead over Davis as of Monday afternoon after the Clinton County Board of Elections received clarity from the state Board of Elections on two absentee ballots at the center of the race.

From 100 absentees and affidavit ballots, and 1,113 in-person votes, Davis garnered 707 votes to Dyer’s 706.

But Clinton County Board of Elections commissioners later found a ballot they believed was an overvote, which the new ballot scanning system did not initially detect, leaving the race tied at 706 votes each.

Following an absentee recount, Republican Commissioner Greg Campbell still believed the candidates were tied, while Deputy Democratic Commissioner Brandy Lloyd believed two ballots previously voided were valid — which would have put Dyer ahead by two votes.

New York State Board of Elections attorneys Todd Valentine, Robert Brehm and Brian Quail have determined based on state Election Law, one of those ballots has been invalidated in its entirety due to a stray mark.

The second ballot also contained a stray mark. But only the proposition on the reverse side of the ballot was thrown out — not the whole ballot.

“However, until we certify the results next week, these results remain unofficial,” said Democratic Commissioner Mary R. Dyer and Campbell in a joint statement issued on Monday.

The board of elections is continuing to recanvassing ballots to be included in a final vote tally, which is standard operating procedure.

OPTIONS MOVING FORWARD

After absentees had initially been counted on Nov. 15, Davis, a Republican, appeared to have secured the spot by a single vote.

Dyer had congratulated Davis before receiving notification from the board of elections that a ballot had come into question.

Davis had been in the lead by 25 votes following the general election Nov. 7.

If the race between Dyer and Davis is tied, there are a number of scenarios moving forward, Campbell said.

The Beekmantown Town Board may have to appoint an interim supervisor to fill the vacancy until the next general election. Alternatively, the candidates could appeal to the governor’s office to make an appointment.