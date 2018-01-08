Dyer signs off from county

× Sam Dyer, the new Beekmantown Town Supervisor, bid farewell to his colleagues on the Clinton County Legislature Jan. 3, 2018. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Sam Dyer bid farewell to the Clinton County Legislature last week with an emotional goodbye to his colleagues as he prepares to take his seat as the new Beekmantown Town Supervisor.

“This is a job that I’ve enjoyed. Thank you,” he said at the county meeting on Jan. 3. “It’s a little tough, but you don’t know until you sit here what it entails and what you need to do.

“I think Beekmantown needs me more than Clinton County. That’s why I did this.”

Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) thanked Dyer for his service, a sentiment Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) also echoed.

“Sam has been a special friend and colleague,” he said. “I wish you well in Beekmantown. I know you’ll do well.”

With Dyer’s term originally set to end in 2019, the outgoing lawmaker will leave a vacancy on the legislature to be filled by appointment or a special election.

Who exactly will fill his seat — representing the towns of Beekmantown and Chazy as a representative of Area 3 — was undecided as of Jan. 3.

“Nothing new,” McManus told The Sun when asked if the legislature had yet made a decision on an appointment. “We’re expecting to make a decision next week.”

According to a local law passed in 1995, the legislature must appoint someone from Area 3 to fill the vacancy, by majority vote, within 30 days. If they fail to do so, a special election must be held within 90 days.

A cache of residents and local officials from the Town of Chazy called on the legislature to hold a special election in late-December, citing the need for public input.

Dyer’s departure from the legislature follows a hotly contested race for Beekmantown’s top slot, the county official facing off against newcomer Norman Davis.