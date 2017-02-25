E’town Healthy Heart Day returns Feb. 28

ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host its annual Healthy Heart Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 – 6 p.m.

This event offers community members the opportunity to take part in a free heart health screening conducted by the hospital’s nurses, lab, and other clinical staff.

The screening will assess blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and oxygen levels. Hospital staff will also check height and weight to provide an overall health picture. Participants will also have an EKG reading taken, an important test that measures heart health.