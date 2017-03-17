E'town board meeting set

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will meet Tuesday, March 21.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will meet Tuesday, March 21 in the conference room at school. If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 5:30 p.m. when the meeting opens. Public session will resume at 6 p.m. when the board will act upon financial reports, reports and communications from various groups, committee on special education recommendations, personnel, policies and any other miscellaneous business needed.

Included in this meeting will be consideration by the board to: establish the creation of a 1.0 FTE Teacher’s Aide position, approve an agreement with UVM-ECH to provide nurse services on an as-needed basis, adopt and place on file the winter 2017 ELCSD reserve plan, approve a lease agreement for classroom space with the CV-TEC New Visions Medical Program and obtain the 4th annual report on School Bus Fleet Conditions and priorities ahead. Find the complete agenda at elcsd.org.