Eagle Point Campground set for upgrades

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Eagle Point Campground is overdue for improvements, campers say.

SCHROON LAKE | David Kent has been visiting the Eagle Point Campground on Schroon Lake since he was six months old — 72 years ago.

“I grew up there,” he said. “I remember when Route 9 went right through the middle of it. You’d just sign your name and go down and camp. It cost 25 cents a night — then 50 cents, then 75 cents. When it got up to a buck, my father said he’d never camp there again.”

Eagle Point was built on the eve of the Great Depression, and subsequent improvements have been modest at best. So at a public meeting last week, a handful of Eagle Point fans were happy to hear that the state has plans for more than $1.4 million worth of upgrades, including new showers, restrooms and roads.

The state Department for Environmental Conservation (DEC) called the meeting to solicit comment on the plan, which is simultaneously being considered by the Adirondack Park Agency.

Josh Houghton, senior natural resources planner for the DEC, said, while it is still subject to the review process, he believes the Unit Management Plan for Eagle Point is likely will be approved largely as conceived, probably by winter or early spring.

From there, the plan will be implemented incrementally, as time and money become available.

A number of campsites are in need of renovation, either because they are too small, lack adequate screening from adjoining campsites or have been damaged by erosion.

The sites will be renovated a couple at a time, so as not to disrupt the season. The 72-site campground will probably lose between three and eight sites in the process, as smaller sites are combines to meet modern standards.

“The sites that are left will be nicer for everyone to use,” Houghton said. “A lot of them haven’t seen any improvement since the facility opened.”

The five bathroom buildings — built between 1944 and 1967 — will be consolidated into three, although this will not result in fewer facilities, since the men’s and women’s buildings are currently separate.

The 46-year-old shower building will also be replaced, as will fireplaces and playground equipment. The overall campground will be spruced up with new plantings and an information kiosk.

Campers at the public hearing seemed most happy about plans to repave the crumbling macadam and gravel that rattle the teeth of drivers and their passengers.

Both the campground and day-use area are popular with tourists and locals alike. The state says 82 percent of the people who use the park are residents of New York State.

Eagle Point has a loyal band of campers who return year after year. It’s popular with swimmers, boaters, fishermen and hikers in summer, and ice fishermen and cross country skiers in winter.

“This is a great plan, and we’ve been waiting for it a long time,” said Kent. “It’s a real shot in the arm.”