Eagle Scout candidate pitches project to town board

Lucas Dunkley wants to build a pavilion at the Pottersville Park on Olmstedville Road for his Eagle Scout project. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE | The Chester Town Board has held two meetings at the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department, and Life Scout Lucas Dunkley has been at each to update the board on his ideas for an Eagle Scout project.

Dunkley told the board he would like to construct a permanent pavilion at the Pottersville Park on Olmstedville Road across from the Word of Life headquarters.

The Eagle Scout candidate is proposing to build a 12 x 12-foot pavilion of pressure-treated wood with a crushed stone floor.

Dunkley gave the board other options to consider for his project, including a large, wooden picnic table under the pavilion, which he said could be secured with a lock and chain; a road bike rack; benches for the basketball court; repainting lines on the basketball court; and putting in new security lighting - an idea that is already being discussed by residents and the town board.

Dunkley said the aim of his project is to help instill a sense of pride and ownership for the park by the community.

“I would like to have it done by next winter...or by the next snowfall,” he said.

“That could be the shortest projected completion time ever,” Councilman Mike Packer said.

Snow was falling outside the meeting with more predicted for the night and next day.

The town board passed a resolution supporting Dunkley’s project. Dunkley told the board he would when his plans are finalized, and after they have been approved by the Eagle Scout review board.

Dunkley is the grandson of Chester Councilwoman Karen DuRose.