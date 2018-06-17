Eagle scout given wings

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Mike Corey × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Mike Corey Mike formally pinning his mother as Eagle Scout parent. Prev Next

NORTH CREEK | Mike Wilson, a senior at Johnsburg Central School and member of North Creek Volunteer Fire Department, was recognized last month as a new Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest honor.

For many years, Mike was an active member of North Creek Troop 36, but completed his Eagle requirements through Chestertown Troop 30.

Few Boy Scouts get to this level of recognition and responsibility.

Successful candidates must complete at least 21 merit badges as well as plan and implement a service project. Eagles must also have a track record of troop leadership and a successful Board of Review result.

North Creek Volunteer Fire Department member Drew Briggs traced Wilson’s rise from a Explorer Program participant to a junior firefighter before becoming a full member.

Wilson, he said, is a “well-rounded firefighter who took the Firefighting II training, and is now an exterior firefighter.”

Bernadette Speach, former director of the Tannery Pond Community Center, has known Wilson since 2013, when he worked at the center as an intern.

Speach recalled Wilson as trustworthy of all projects, whether greeting patrons at the door or going through the center’s archives.

“Mike learned all about the technology in the booth, then taught me something.”

Chestertown Troop 30 Scoutmaster Joe Klewicki said Wilson is now prepared for “everything” in his life because of his scouting experience.

Wilson pinned a medal on his father and mother and honored Briggs with a mentor pin.

“From the torture of hiking 20 miles over two days to completing the Eagle project, it’s been worth it,” Wilson said.

Troop 30 also recognized younger Boy Scouts for advancing in rank and earning numerous merit badges.