Early results show Henry in 10-vote lead

× Expand Photos courtesy Elect Mark Henry, and Jerry Marking, via Facebook

CHAZY | In the race to fill the vacant Area 3 seat on the Clinton County Legislature, Republican Mark Henry led Democrat Jerry Marking by just 10 votes on Wednesday morning.

From 980 reported ballots, Henry garnered 495 to Marking’s 485 votes, according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Final totals of Tuesday’s special election won’t come until April 3, when the board of elections counts more than 51 absentee and affidavit ballots.

“I’m feeling very good about it,” Henry told The Sun on Wednesday. “I’m ahead right now, but obviously we’ll have to wait for the absentees to come in.

“I’m very hopeful that I’ll continue that lead with the absentees.”

Marking, too, remains optimistic.

“I knew it would be close,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be this close.”

The top vote-getter will serve the towns of Chazy and Beekmantown on the Democratic-majority legislature.

The Area 3 seat was left vacant when Samuel Dyer was elected to serve as Beekmantown town supervisor, taking office in January.

The race to fill the vacancy draws parallels to that race. With the tally at 706 for Dyer and 705 for opponent Norman Davis, after a public recount, the two candidates took to the state Supreme Court to battle over the validity of two ballots.

Dyer’s win was certified one month after the general election.

“I was hoping we could avoid all that,” Marking said.

ELECTION NIGHT

Early election returns came in just before 10 p.m.

Marking said he held substantial leads in West Chazy and eagerly awaited the results from Beekmantown, which he thought would be the deciding district in this race.

“But it turned out to be Chazy,” he said.

He won Beekmantown, he said, but Chazy appears to have gone to Henry.

In Chazy, the former town supervisor held an informal gathering with friends, family and supporters, waiting late into the night for early numbers to come in.

“The atmosphere was good,” Henry said. “When the tallies came back in, we were very pleased with that.”

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Marking, a retired firefighter with the Plattsburgh City Fire Department, has been pounding the pavement since January, when he was endorsed by the Clinton County Democratic Committee.

He ran on the Democratic and Working Families party lines and received endorsements from County Treasurer Kimberly Davis and Clinton County Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1).

Knowing that the district has many seniors that head south for the winter or have trouble getting out to the polls, Marking made a concentrated effort to reach out to absentee voters.

“I was after every vote I could get,” he said. “It’s a tough time of year for everyone to get out.”

Henry, a former Chazy town supervisor and border control officer, was endorsed by the County Republican Committee and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).