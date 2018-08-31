East Branch of Ausable to get a makeover

× The East Branch of the Ausable River has problems including eroded banks and featureless washes of cobble and sand. Photo by Tim Rowland

AUSABLE FORKS | The East and West branches of the Ausable River both begin high on the flanks of Mt. Marcy, but while the West Branch is famous for fly fishing and photogenic cascades, the East Branch in known more for ice jams and flood damage.

This is not the East Branch’s fault. Industry and infrastructure shaved, pinched and contorted its banks over the decades, until the river became ecologically dysfunctional.

Today, armed with $1.1 million in funding, the Town of Jay, the Ausable River Association and a number of partnership to restore vitality to the river, and perhaps one day make it a fly fishing destination in its own right.

“We know that the West Branch is a world class fishery, but the East Branch used to be pretty good too,” said Kelley Tucker, executive director of the Ausable River Association. “We think we have a chance of reclaiming that.”

Tucker said the health of the East Branch had been a concern for at least a decade, but it was Hurricane Irene that set the wheels of the current initiative in motion.

When it overflows its banks, a healthy stream will deposit silt on the floodplains (low shoulders along the river that accommodate floodwater) and rearrasnge big rocks in ways that create new aquatic habitat.

But when a river is cut off from floodplains by the hand of man, sediment fills the fishing holes, and floodwaters eat away at the riverbanks, which creates even more sediment.

A well-functioning stream will have a riffle or falls with a pool at the bottom, and then an easy glide to the next riffle. Sediment fills in all the nooks and crannies and creates a shallow and featureless bottom, with flat washes of sand and cobble, all currently defining features of the East Branch.

The funding to rehabilitate the river was also made possible by the 2011 hurricane, and are administered by Essex County and the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery. The association is also working on dam mitigation on the West Branch, and cobble from behind the Rome dam, which once powered the mills in Ausable Forks and is currently being deconstructed, will be used to build water-diverting formations in the East Branch.

The East Branch project will address a 13-mile stretch of the river between Styles Brook and Ausable Forks. Engineers and hydrologists will identify trouble spots and figure out how they can be fixed. This isn’t always as straightforward as it might seem; a river bank that’s sloughing into the water might be doing so because of a water-diverging feature upstream.

The project will not affect any existing roads or developments, and planners are working with property owners who might be concerned about how their land might be affected.

Tucker said the partners are also counting on lots of community input, including the remembrances of swimmers or anglers who know where old pools used to be.

By next year, Tucker said “we hope to know where the problems are and have a good idea of what we can do with each of them.” Actual work on the project is expected to begin late next summer.

The funding calls for a three-year project and Tucker said meaningful results should be evident within the next decade.