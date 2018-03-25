Easter breakfast offered for all

TICONDEROGA | Everyone is invited to free Easter Morning Breakfast at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga on Sunday, April 1 following the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Fort Ticonderoga.

The Sunrise Service will be held at Fort Ticonderoga at 6 a.m.

The Ecumenical Service will have many area clergy participate and all faiths are welcome.

Everyone is advised to wear warm clothing to the service. Donations to the Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association Fund will be received to help those in need in the area.

Breakfast will be served to all, immediately after the service, from about 6:45 to about 8 a.m., whether attending the service or not.

A tradition for many years, Chef Bunny and her crew will be preparing a wide array of breakfast favorites for early risers. The menu will include Breakfast Eggs Bonanza, French toast, bacon, sausage, orange juice and hot coffee, tea and cocoa.

A free-will donation will be accepted. High chairs and booster seats are available for the younger set for the family-style breakfast buffet.

Afterward, the Easter Sunday Service at the church will start at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Tyler will lead the worship service that will include a children’s message and special music. Communion will be available to all.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

For more information about the services or the church, call 518-585-7995 or visit the church website: www.tifumc.com.