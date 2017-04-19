Easter Bunny visit

×
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
PORT HENRY – The Easter Lady (Barb Piersma) and Bunny (Cathy Sprague) visited Port Henry for the holiday and are shown with Kayla Curran (right), holding Claire Curran at the Cake Shop and Cafe.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
PORT HENRY – The Easter Lady (Barb Piersma) and Bunny (Cathy Sprague) visited Port Henry for the holiday and are shown with Kayla Curran (right), holding Claire Curran at the Cake Shop and Cafe.
©2016 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.