Easter egg hunt slated in Moriah

× Expand Photo provided Children scurry around finding Easter eggs at last year’s Moriah Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt.

MORIAH – In what’s being promoted as the biggest egg hunt in the area, the Moriah Chamber of Commerce is preparing droves of candy-filled eggs.

The Easter Egg Hunt is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 in the Town Park in front of the Moriah Town Hall.

“We’ll have thousands of eggs,” Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said. “It’s a community-wide event.

“We want this to be the biggest Easter egg hunt in the area.”

She said students at Moriah Central School, King George restaurant workers and others have filled large plastic eggs with candy to help.

“We’ll also have golden eggs, which can be turned in for prizes,” Sprague said. “The Easter bunny and Miss Spring (characters) will be at the hunt with baskets of eggs for kids as well.”

She said donations are still being accepted to pay for the event, and can be brought to the Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street in Port Henry.

“The students from the school will hide the eggs,” Sprague said. “That’s the part I love.”

She said last year’s egg hunt had a large turnout, and they’re hoping for even more children and their parents this year.