× Expand Photo provided From left are: (front row) Evan Gladding, Michelle Hood, Chauna Molina, Shannon Barber, and Sister Suanne Johnson, catechist; (second row) Christopher Berror, Hilary Primo, and Jada Beaudette; (back row) Father Kevin McCuin.

TICONDEROGA – Seven adults entered into full communion with the Catholic church during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Ticonderoga.