Easy winter hikes offered

× Expand Photo provided This is the winter trail to Crowfoot Pond in Moriah, one of the hikes in the Moriah Challenge.

MORIAH — The four-hike Moriah Challenge has restarted to accommodate snowshoers and cross-country skiers this winter.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce, which co-sponsors the challenge with Champlain Area Trails (CATS), was cautioning people against hiking during hunting season, which has now ended, chamber president Cathy Sprague said.

“Now the challenge is back and they can snowshoe or whatever they like,” she said. “We’ll resume it early. They can go and hike this winter.”

To complete the challenge, hikers must complete all four hikes, which include Belfry Mountain, Big Hollow/Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain, and Crowfoot Pond trails.

Maps are available at the chamber office in Port Henry during business hours or from CATS.

Anyone who successfully completes the challenge and submits their information will receive a commemorative embroidered patch to celebrate their accomplishment, Sprague said.

To claim a patch, provide the Moriah Chamber of Commerce with the dates that each of the trails was hiked. The information can be dropped off at the chamber office at 4317 Main St. in Port Henry, to pick up a patch, or email the information and address to moriahchamber@gmail.com and they will mail a confirmation letter and patch.

There is no charge for the patches, but a donation would be appreciated, Sprague said. She said a new supply of patches, which were designed by local artist Linda Smyth, has just been received by the chamber.

“The Moriah Challenge is a family-friendly event that anyone can participate in at no cost.” Sprague said. “The challenge can be completed in a short amount of time and by people with limited hiking experience. It is designed to encourage hiking with children in mind. More than 200 people took the challenge this year and we had to replenish our supply of patches.”

These are brief descriptions of the hikes in the challenge:

Belfry Mountain Trail:

The trail is an easy, quick hike that rewards with views of the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains of Vermont, plus the Champlain Valley. The trail also features a fire tower to climb. Belfry Mountain Trail is a short, 0.35 mile hike along a gravel road with spectacular views.