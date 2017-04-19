Eat ADK returns for second year

× Eat ADK Restaurant Week is scheduled for April 27 - May 4. Thirty-seven restaurants across the region will encourage guests to sample the region’s fare by offering menus at fixed price points. Pictured above: Participants attend the launch party for last year’s event. Photo by Pete DeMola

LAKE PLACID — Just when you thought you’d licked your new year’s resolution to lose weight.

Restaurants in five communities next week will participate in Eat ADK, a week-long event designed to boost visitation to area restaurants.

Thirty-seven restaurants will offer three course dinners at fixed price points of $15, $20 and $30.

This year’s event is scheduled for April 27 to May 4.

The debut installment last year was just Lake Placid-centric. But the positive response led to an expansion to Keene, Wilmington, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.

“We also had different communities such as Tupper Lake reaching out to the committee to get on board, which was nice because last year we had to reach out to convince restaurants to participate,” said Eat ADK Committee Chair Kelsey Torrance-Cassidy.

The target market is primarily locals.

“Our survey results show that we were able to capture this market, with the majority of the diners coming from within 100 miles of the event,” Torrance-Cassidy said. “Since the ultimate goal of the event is to create more repeat business from area residents, we were extremely pleased to see that.”

The proof is in the pudding, she said, and the Lake Placid Business Association created informational videos as part of their pitch to potential participants.

According to the Gartner Group, a 5 percent increase in repeat customers can increase business profits by between 25 to 125 percent.

“These facts helped motivate restaurants to offer the customers even better deals than last year,” Torrance-Cassidy said.

But despite the emphasis on the local, organizers hope the event, which will be augmented by food-related events and hotel packages offering discounted stays, will attract outside guests, giving the local economy a shot in the arm in the process.

“The specials offered at participating restaurants will entice locals to try new establishments and at the same time attract additional visitors to the area who will also stay at our hotels and shop in our stores,” said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna in a statement.

Local officials said they were appreciative of an event that will put their local businesses on the regional foodie map.

“Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for Wilmington to highlight its various restaurants, including the newly opened Pourman’s Tap House,” said Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston in a statement. “We look forward in participating in this year’s event.”

The shoulder season event originated out of a class at Paul Smith’s taught by assistant professor Kelly Cerialo, whose students are organizing the retail and hospitality components of the event.

Sponsors include the Lake Placid Business Association, Paul Smith’s College, Renzi Food Services, Saratoga Olive Oil and Coca-Cola.

For continuous updates, including the event schedule, visit EatADK.com.

EAT ADK: PARTICIPATING VENUES

This year’s participating restaurants include: Aki Sushi & Japanese Restaurant, Amado Bakery & Bistro, Back Alley Bistro, Big Slide Brewery & Public House, Big Tupper Brewing, Bitters & Bones, Blue Moon Café, Caffe Rustica, Casa Del Sol, Delta Blue, Desperados, Eleanor’s Pasta Kitchen, Fiddlehead Bistro, Fireside Steak House, Generations Tap & Grill, Great Adirondack Steak and Seafood, Kanu, Hohmeyer’s Lake Clear Lodge, Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, Lake View Deli, Left Bank Café, Liquids and Solids at the Handlebar, Lisa G’s, Mis Amigos, Nonna Fina, P-2’s Irish Pub, Pourman’s Taphouse, Redneck Bistro, Taverna, The Cottage, The ‘Dack Shack, The Dancing Bears Restaurant, The Interlaken Inn, The Marketplace Pub & Deli, Top of the Park, Well Dressed Food, Wiseguys Sports Bar and Grill, and Wyatt’s.

Several additional restaurants will offer lunch specials throughout the week, including SubAlpine Coffee.