ECH breaks ground on new facility in Wilmington

× Expand Photo / ECH From left to right: Town of Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston; John Remillard, president, Elizabethtown Community Hospital; Dominic Eisinger, president, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Board of Directors; Jeff Luck, president, Luck Brothers, Inc.; and Matthew Nolan, VP and chief operating officer, Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

WILMINGTON | High Peaks Health Center is expanding into a brand new building.

Groundbreaking last week behind the Wilmington Community Center/Town Hall will establish a stand-alone, 3,000-square-foot facility.

The health center currently occupies 875-feet adjoining town offices at the Community Center.

It’s been tight quarters with little room to grow.

Managed by the University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH), High Peaks personnel will remain the same, though the larger, modern facility will give patients and practitioners added space for care and privacy.

Approximately two acres for the building was purchased by ECH from the Town of Wilmington.

“The current health center is in our building here, and there was really nowhere to expand,” Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston told The Sun in an interview.

“We have open land behind our town hall, and they approached us about constructing a new health center there. We were all in,” Preston said.

“It is a fantastic thing that our community and neighboring towns could have access to this new health care facility.”

The driveway to High Peaks Health Center will be the same, he said.

“Only the road will go straight back, and they are putting in a parking area there.

“I’m sure it is going to be good for Wilmington. Their ties to the University of Vermont Medical Center is just worth its weight in gold,” Preston said.

Officials from Wilmington and UVM Health Network, ECH broke ground at the site last week.

ECH Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Nolan is thrilled with the expansion in Wilmington.

“Supervisor Preston and the entire town board have been incredibly supportive of this project,” he said. “They understand the importance of offering access to health care throughout our rural communities and fully support the hospital’s dedication to providing that access.

“We have received so many positive comments from both town board and community members; it’s exciting to be part of this community,” Nolan said.

Based in Elizabethtown, the hospital owns and manages a network of community-based health centers.

The consortium recently added a new health center in Crown Point, building on rural access currently provided in Willsboro at Smith House, at Westport Health Center, Elizabethtown Community Health Center and AuSable Health Center.