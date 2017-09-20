ECH to host fall prevention clinic

× Expand Photo provided Nurses at ECH Denise McLaughlin, left, and Kimberly Coolidge, right, spearheaded new fall prevention team outreach that they hope will help community members learn ways to keep elders and the infirm safe from falls at home.

ELIZABETHTOWN | When elders or people living with illness fall or take a sudden spill, health problems can be quite serious.

Kim Coolidge, Infomatics and Nursing Manager at University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, explained that falls can also be life threatening.

“Every 20 minutes an older adult dies from a fall in the U.S., according to data from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” she said in a recent interview.

ECH recently enacted new policies to help prevent patients from falling.

“We actually put together a Fall Prevention Improvement Team here at the hospital,” said Coolidge said. “It was organized by the staff, Registered Nurse Denise McLaughlin being the team leader.

“What we were seeing was a majority of patients were going to the bathroom when they fell. We developed some new strategies and scheduling changes to help prevent falls in the hospital.”

The training in-hospital prompted Coolidge and McLaughlin to consider outreach for the community, specifically for families, caretakers and elders aging in place.

And they organized Fall Prevention Day at the hospital in cooperation with the Essex County Office for the Aging, experts at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Durable Medical Equipment loan program, Fidelis, Essex County Public Health; HCR Homecare and the ECH Physical and Occupational Therapy departments.

The open screening event is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Much like a health fair, there will be equipment testing for walkers and canes, along with resources for people who might need ambulatory assistance.

“We will be providing free screening tools,” Coolidge said.

“Our physical therapists will be here to do some balance testing, adjustment of walkers and crutches with the possibility of looking at medications people are taking as well. We hope to help people learn to ask the appropriate questions of their primary care provider. “

Falls can happen for a variety of reasons, added ECH spokeswoman Jane Hooper.

“Acute illness, medical conditions, medication, muscle weakness and more can lead to falls. Hospitals are always on the lookout for patient falls: it is something that hospitals like ECH take very seriously. The hospital always works toward a zero percent fall rate and implements procedures to help achieve that.”