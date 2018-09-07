ECH to offer hunter health screening

ELIZABETHTOWN | The annual Hunters’ Health Screening will take place at Elizabethtown Community Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 3–7 p.m.

This free health screening will allow hunters the opportunity to have a physical that will assess their overall health before they set out into the woods.

Results will be reviewed by a physician that evening and mailed out within two weeks.

Additionally, participants will be able to speak with health professionals if they have any specific concerns.

The health screening will assess blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and oxygen levels. Hospital staff will also check vision, height and weight, providing an overall health picture.

Participants will also have an EKG reading taken, an important test that measures heart health. A team of nurses and lab staff will conduct the health screening.

A number of organizations and clinical professionals will also be on-hand to provide additional health-related information including the hospital’s certified diabetes educator, Essex County Public Health and a representative from North Country Healthy Heart Network to speak about tobacco use.

According to RN Julie Tromblee, basic health evaluations allow physicians an opportunity to uncover physical conditions that can put individuals at risk.

“Considering that hunters are exerting themselves in areas that may be far from home and difficult to access by emergency personnel, it’s important that they have a yearly physical to ensure that there are no obvious health issues,” she said. “The Hunters’ Health Screening event allows us to check for problems that make them vulnerable.”