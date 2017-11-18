ECH wins national award for ER care

× Expand Photo provided by ECH ECH ER Staff: University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Emergency Room staff Pat Johnston, PA (left) and Cindy Gref, RN (right) are part of the team that earned 2017 outstanding performance honors from Press Ganeys for patient care.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Emergency room personnel at the hospital here gained national recognition for patient care.

The University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital recently earned “outstanding performance” with a 2017 Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey.

“The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that have consistently achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience,” according to ECH spokeswoman Jane Hooper.

Hospital CEO John Remillard explained that this award highlights the importance of the patient/caregiver trust.

“When community members visit the emergency department, it’s an emotional time,” he said.

“We often see patients and their families at their most vulnerable time. This award is testament to the compassion, kindness and thoughtful care offered to patients who need it most. I could not be more proud of our staff and our facility.”

The Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care, Hooper said. The measure is based on emergency department patient satisfaction scores.

“The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is achieved by fewer than five percent of all Press Ganey clients annually. ECH has reached this threshold four times since 2013.”

The highly skilled staff at this small community hospital are poised to handle any situation at any moment, 24 hours a day, Hooper said.

“ECH treats over 6,000 patients each year. It cares for trauma patients and critical care patients on a regular basis; along with individuals involved in accidents, stroke victims, heart attack victims, those with broken bones and sick children in the middle of the night. Our staff is well-trained and prepared to handle it all – and sometimes simultaneously.”

Working in the Emergency Department, Suzanne Crowe RN said that knowing ECH patients feel well-cared-for makes the job more rewarding.

“We know that the clinical care we provide in the emergency department is incredibly important; and quite often it is a matter of life-or-death. It can be a stressful time, when everyone needs to react very quickly to situations that arise.”

Julie Tromblee, chief nursing officer at ECH, explained that the the emergency department is one of the hospital’s busiest areas and utilizes resources from the entire hospital.