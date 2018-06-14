Economic development committee decides to try ‘gardening’

× Expand File photo The first meeting of an Economic Development Initiative action committee meeting helped define and narrow the scope of the committee’s focus, and perhaps changed the action committee’s name.

CHESTERTOWN | The first meeting of an Economic Development Initiative action committee meeting helped define and narrow the scope of the committee’s focus, and perhaps changed the action committee’s name.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett and North Warren Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Debra Eves were joined by four members of the public last week at the first meeting of the Creative Economy action committee — one of four such committees being formed as part of Chester’s Economic Development Initiative.

The committee looked at a list of 13 possible actions to promote economic development, and decided it would begin with and recruiting new businesses to Chestertown and a principle called “gardening.”

Gardening refers to providing assistance, ranging from technical assistance to peer support, in developing local entrepreneurs who will start businesses in Chestertown and the North Warren region.

“How high do you want to go?” asked Al Tolomeo of the Carol Theater. “Do you want a 150-room hotel?”

“No, we’re talking about a homegrown economy,” Leggett said.

The idea of a creative economy, which was also discussed at the chamber’s general meeting earlier in the day, expanded the notion of “creative” businesses to include any business producing goods and services.

Leggett said three businesses started up in Chestertown recently, including a hair salon, dog grooming business and a framing shop. Leggett said the notion envisioned a sole proprietor making the business succeed based on his or her particular skills.

“Maybe we should change the name (of the committee) to ‘Homegrown Economy’,” Eves said.

Recruiting businesses and people

The committee’s second main focus of discussion was on efforts to recruit outside businesses to Chestertown.

Tolomeo said when he is a patron of businesses in other communities in the region, he will sometimes ask them if they would every consider opening a Chestertown branch.

The most common answer was no, because there were not enough potential customers in Chestertown, he recalled.

Discussion evolved into finding out why people settle in Chestertown, and filling in gaps when needed businesses close, including in the skilled trades areas.

“We need to look at retaining some businesses,” said Chester resident Wayne Thomas, who said there is currently no locksmith in the area.