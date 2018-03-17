Economic vitality envisioned for Lake George

× Expand Lake George Village Town Hall

LAKE GEORGE | An economic development plan with a mission of boosting Lake George’s quality of life, jobs and cultural amenities has been adopted by the town board.

With a goal of making Lake George more of a vibrant year-round community, the plan calls for increasing the diversity of retail businesses, encouraging existing stores to stay open year round, and prompting landlords to develop residential housing on upper stories of businesses along Canada St..

Adopted at the town board’s Feb. 5 meeting, the plan also suggests developing a medium-scale convention center — either near Shepard Park or on the southern end of Route 9 — and a commerce park hosting light industry and information technology enterprises.

Also suggested is updating of existing motels to be attractive to tourists.

More rental residences, multi-family housing and office space is needed in Lake George, according to the plan.

Not only does the town need a primary health center, but it could host a biomedical facility, light manufacturing, and perhaps a college satellite campus, the plan says.

Also envisioned are shared craft/artisan studios and light manufacturing spaces where products, exported out of the area, are created.

Two sites are suggested to host these latter enterprises — the former Ramada Inn property off Northway Exit 21 and vacant acreage across Route 9 owned by the Lake George School District.

Other sites eyed for redevelopment are Waterslide World — for senior housing, affordable multifamily housing or stores — as well as the former McDonald’s restaurant, the House of Frankenstein and the Howard Johnson’s property on Route 9.

Based on community input, the plan also calls for extending Lake George’s Main Street ambiance south on Route 9 into the newly upgraded Gateway Corridor, with rows of retail stores fronting the sidewalks. This could be accomplished, the plan states, by amending or eliminating front and side yard setback requirements now required by local zoning.

More people living year-round in Lake George is a key objective to assure viability of businesses, as well as enhancing community life, the plan states. This could be encouraged through increasing residential density in the town and village, expanding housing options within walking distance to stores, and developing multi-family housing on under-utilized or vacant properties along Rte. 9. The plan calls for pursuing grant funding to encourage redevelopment efforts, conversion of vacant second-story floors of retail shops into apartments, and to prompt construction of new housing.